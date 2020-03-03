Cavetone Records Bring 12th Anniversary Spectacular to Lima

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cavetone Records Press Release

All vinyl record label holds birthday bash at beloved local Lima spots Groamy’s and Mulligans.

Charleston, IL, March 03, 2020 --(



“Lima has sort of become our home away from home,” said Walus. “It’s become a tradition to come here whenever we tour. When our 12 year anniversary came up, we immediately thought of Lima.” Wowed by Lima, the record label is bringing Thee Cavetone Records 12 Year Anniversary Spectacular to town.



“This year’s anniversary is unique because it highlights both the stores and the venues,” said Cavetone Records’ head of operations Keri Cousins. “We love Groamy’s and Mulligans, so we thought ‘why not celebrate at both?’”



To begin the celebration, Cavetone Records will takeover Groamy’s CD’s and Tapes. The record label’s founders and recording artists will give away free vinyl records, play never-before-heard rarities, talk music, and go record shopping with any vinyl fanatics who stop by. “As an all-vinyl record label, we love records. We wanted to dedicate a portion of our anniversary to appreciate the tradition of digging for vinyl at a place where we have found a ton of amazing records,” said Walus.



Thee Cavetone Records 12 Year Anniversary Specular continues through the night at Mulligans Bar with performances from two Cavetone bands. Perennial Cavetone favorites the Ex-Bombers bring their glitzy, jazzy brand of neon-soaked rock back to town from Charleston, Illinois. The Ex-Bombers are supported by the introspective space-rock of Bowling Alone for a night of glorious madness. Fitting with Cavetone Records’ commitment to music for all, there is no cover charge for this show.



Because the Ex-Bombers are back at one of their favorite places, all bomb drinks are on special at Mulligans Bar. “Drop a shot glass into your beer and enjoy a night of delicious free music on us,” said Cousins.



Cavetone Records 12 Year Anniversary Spectacular kicks off at Groamy’s CD’s and Tapes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The indie evening continues at Mulligan’s Bar at 9 p.m. with live music from sadistic cabaret duo The Ex-Bombers (Charleston, Illinois) and hypnotic shoegaze soloist Bowling Alone (Kent, Ohio).



