What to Expect for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference – 2 Weeks to Go

SMi Reports: Conference highlights for AI in Drug Discovery conference taking place in London, this March.

London, United Kingdom, March 04, 2020 --(



As the launch of the inaugural AI in Drug Discovery, the agenda will include a variety of senior speakers from leading pharma companies such as:



• Christian Tyrchan, Associate Director-Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca Sweden

• Friedemann Schmidt, Head of Computational and Systems Toxicology, Sanofi Germany

• Friedrich Rippmann, Director, Global Computational Chemistry & Biology, Merck

• Willem Van Hoorn, Chief Decision Scientist, Exscientia Ltd

• Tobias Gabriel, Head, External Science & Drug Discovery, Novartis Germany

• Bryn-Williams Jones, Director of Exploratory Research, Benevolent AI



2020 Featured Highlights include:



• Explore how lead scientists from 10 big pharma apply machine learning methods to fast-track de novo design, synthesis and ADME toxicity predictions in aid of drug discovery

• Listen to a panel discussion on the “AI paradigm shift – is it just a hype?” to find out what key opinion leaders think about the potential of AI for the future

• Discover the unique approach using the AI-led Benevolent Platform® deploys for re-imagining the full discovery pipeline using AI

• Deep dive into the latest case-studies from AstraZeneca exploring their strategies to integrating AI into drug design



There will also be an interactive post- conference workshop held on Wednesday 18th March on "Practical application of predictive properties in drug design" led by Robert Young, Principal, Blue Burgundy (Drug Discovery consulting) Ltd. His workshop details will emphasise on:



• Examples of successful employment of predictive methods in the design of better molecules.

• What are the properties that matter and how well are they predicted?

• What are the implications and risks of sub-optimal molecules?

• How can you quantify progress and design by multiparameter optimisation?



Only a few places remain as the event has gathered much interest from leading industry experts as well as senior decision makers. For those interested in attending are advised to register online today at www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom7



AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

Main Conference: 16th-17th March 2020

Post-Conference Workshop: 18th March 2020

London, UK



Sponsors: ChemAxon, Schrödinger

Exhibitor: OpenEye Scientific Software



Contact Information:

For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom7



