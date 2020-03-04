Consilium Software Announces Its Most Significant New Release of UniDashboard™

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Consilium Software Inc. Press Release

Interactive dashboards and analytics add value to every aspect of contact center reporting.

info@consiliuminc.com Singapore, Singapore, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for Unified Communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the general availability of its real-time and historical reporting and analytics product, UniDashboard™ 11.0. Consilium has called this the most significant new release of its software for Cisco contact center reporting.UniDashboard™ is meant for contact center managers and supervisors. First released in 2009, it provides real-time views of key contact center metrics, alerts based on thresholds, and a unique ‘Floor Manager’ view. An intuitive report designer tool has ready-to-use data models, requiring no knowledge of SQL to create new reports. As another advantage, users can run large reports at any time without worrying about loading the Cisco production components, as UniDashboard™ uses pre-aggregated, processed data which is optimized for fast querying.Users can now adjust threshold settings using the KPI Builder, configure visual and sound alerts for thresholds, create user-specific wallboards which can be saved to user profiles, and there is an innovative use of widgets which creates a customizable workspace that is clean and efficient. Users, therefore, spend less time analyzing data and more time acting on it.“Contact centers have so much going on, and there are a myriad KPIs and metrics to monitor, making it difficult for managers and management to stay on top of things,” said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO of Consilium Software. “With this new release of UniDashboard™, we have tried to deliver simplified and flexible views so they are better equipped to lead their teams and able to identify shortcomings in contact center performance much more easily than before.”UniDashboard™ is available on Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW) and can be searched using the master SKU "CS-APPS." Cisco partners can purchase UniDashboard™ licenses directly through Cisco CCW. UniDashboard™ customers globally include the world’s largest logistics companies, oil and gas majors, shared service centers and universities.About Consilium SoftwareFounded in 2007 in Singapore, Consilium Software and our Uni™ digital customer engagement platform have helped over 1,000 companies in more than 110 countries connect their employees with customers. Our choice of cloud-based and on-premise software powers 3 billion-plus interactions each year, simplifying the management of voice, video and digital channels. Our solutions go beyond omni-channel to merge the contact center and CRM, creating fluid experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), bots and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Consilium is led by practitioners who have differentiated customer experiences through every major cycle of evolution for 32 continuous years. We integrate experiences not just channels.For more information, please visit: https://www.consiliuminc.comConsilium Software Public Relations ContactAman Basra(+61) 406 501 368info@consiliuminc.com Contact Information Consilium Software Inc.

