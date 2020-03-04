Sandemans New Europe Wins Best Free Tour Company Award

Press Releases FREETOUR.com Press Release

Zürich, Switzerland, March 04, 2020



Sandemans New Europe, a tour operator offering free, tip-based tours across Europe, the Middle East and the USA, has been awarded in this year's FREETOUR Awards, granted by FREETOUR.com. The leading online booking platform for free tours and budget travel activities around the world has announced today the winners of the 2020 edition.

These annual prizes are based on platform users' reviews and ratings, and recognise free tour companies as well as specific tours that have received the best ratings.

Sandemans New Europe started back in 2003 when its founder Chris Sandeman decided to offer tip-based tours in Berlin. Since then, the company has grown and now operates in 20 cities across Europe, the Middle East and the USA. Their tours are focused on experiencing a city like a local.

Tourists who have taken their tours praise them as a good way to start a trip in a new destination as guides are very knowledgeable and reveal how history has shaped the cities as we know them today.

Runner up in the Best Free Tour Company Worldwide category was White Umbrella Tours, a provider that operates free tours in Krakow, Prague and Seville. Their tours are informative and well crafted, as well as fun, according to their customer reviews. This combination has granted the company a well-deserved second position, while third position was earned by Strawberry Tours. This company operates tours in several cities around the world, including Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Barcelona. FREETOUR.com users agree that the guides' explanations are always entertaining and interesting.

Overall, these three companies stand out because they offer tours that are a great combination of historical information and fun facts, delivered in an entertaining way that invites tourists to engage with the cities.

