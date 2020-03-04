Toll Brothers Offers New Home Buyers Limited-Time Incentives During the Kitchen and Bath Event

Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Fort Collins, CO, March 04, 2020 --(



“Homebuyers are encouraged to explore the possibilities of their dream kitchen or bathrooms where they can personalize their space to suit their distinct needs,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “For a limited time, Toll Brothers is offering exceptional savings for buyers to include even more of what they want in their new home.”



Participating communities in Colorado are:

- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (near Highway 287 and Erie Parkway), 303-209-0002 (Vistas Collection) and 720-543-8655 (Retreat Collection)

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vistas and The Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Candelas in Northwest Arvada (near Indiana and West 96th Avenue), 720-899-4825

- Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 23 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



