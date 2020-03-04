New Code Compare v.5.3 is 35% More Compact and Faster

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart introduced the new version of its Code Compare solution. The recent update brought an improved integration with the latest versions of Visual Studio.

Prague, Czech Republic, March 04, 2020 --(



The release also includes such useful enhancements as:



- Support for PMA mode in VS 2019 for file comparison. Now, a user doesn't need to disable the PMA mode when creating a file comparison in Visual Studio 2019.



- Online documentation. Instead of the obsolete offline documentation as a .chm file, Devart has implemented new, more complete, online documentation, which will be actively updated and modernized.



- Support for 4K monitors and usability improved. The vendor took into account some comments regarding the UI of monitors with high DPI and made an update of UI in file comparison.



Code Compare is designed to merge and compare various files and folders. The solution integrates with all popular source control systems: TFS, SVN, Git, Mercurial, and Perforce, and is shipped both as a standalone file diff tool and a Visual Studio extension. To learn more about the recent update, visit the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/new-async-code-compare-package-for-vs-2015-2019.html.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



