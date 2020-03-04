Join Rock Creek Coffee Roasters at Made in Montana Show, 3/13-3/14/2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rock Creek Coffee Roasters Press Release

Billings, MT, March 04, 2020 --(



Held every year, the trade show sponsored by Made in Montana connects store owners, wholesale buyers and the public to shop the best products made in the state. It includes Grown in Montana and Native American Made in Montana products that are, “grown, created, made, and/or enhanced in the state resulting in 50% or more in added-value,” according to the Made in Montana website at https://madeinmontanausa.com/AboutUs.



Making their debut appearance at booth 804, Rock Creek Coffee Roasters will offer attendees samples of delicious, fresh-roasted coffee in different varieties, whole beans and ground coffee to take home and tips on food pairing, roasting techniques, and more.



“Unlike big coffee chains, we carefully choose our coffee beans from sustainable farms throughout the world and roast them in small batches at the peak of freshness for the best cup of coffee you’ve ever tasted,” states Rock Creek Coffee Roasters Owner Gargaro. “We look forward to giving a big Montana ‘Howdy’ to our fellow coffee lovers, sharing some valuable tips and enjoying a great time together at this event.”



The Made In Montana Show is held at Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 98 West Custer Avenue, Helena, Montana:



- Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. is reserved strictly for wholesale buyers with the Buyer and Exhibitor Appreciation Reception and Awards Ceremony from 6:00-8:00 p.m.;



- Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. is the Public Showcase Day where anyone can purchase a ticket to explore hundreds of products, find unique gifts, and try different foods and;



- More details are available at https://madeinmontanausa.com/tradeshow.



Made in Montana strives to provide a very high-standard brand, reflect the best qualities of Montana and honor the “artisans, growers and craftspeople working for something bigger than the bottom line.” Enjoy a fun day of food, drinks (the best coffee in Billings), special surprises, and more for the entire family.



To learn more about the event and Rock Creek Coffee Roasters, visit www.rockcreekcoffee.com or call 406-896-1600.



About Rock Creek Coffee Roasters

Joel and Peggy Gargaro moved from California to Montana, fell in love with the beautiful scenery and friendly people and opened Rock Creek Coffee Roasters in 2004. Now, they find the best beans from sustainable, high-quality suppliers worldwide and roast all of their coffee in-house in small batches to ensure quality and freshness. Giving back and doing joint ventures with other local businesses is important to the Gargaros and the coffee shop is an essential part of the local community. To learn why they won the Golden Bean Silver Medal and enjoy the best coffee in Billings at home via their Coffee Club, visit, www.rockcreekcoffee.com.



Melanie Rembrandt

406-896-1600



https://rockcreekcoffee.com



