Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Brownstone Poets Press Release

Receive press releases from The Brownstone Poets: By Email RSS Feeds: Brownstone Poets Presents 5 Electrifying Poets to Read at Park Plaza Restaurant, Sat., 3/28 at 2:30 P.M.

Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2020 --(



Saturday, March 28 @ 2:30 P.M.



Park Plaza Restaurant



220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple Walk



Brooklyn, NY 11201



718 - 596 - 5900



Subways:



Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street



R to Court Street



4 or to 5 Borough Hall



For more directions:



Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.



http://web.mta.info/weekender.html



$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Limited Open Mic-One Poem Per Person



Curated by Patricia Carragon



Facebook event:



https://www.facebook.com/events/561717091220678/



Bios:



Michael Broder is the author of Drug and Disease Free (Indolent Books, 2016) and This Life Now (A Midsummer Night’s Press, 2014), a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry. His poems have appeared in numerous publications and anthologies. Michael is founding publisher of Indolent Books, a small nonprofit press amplifying marginalized voices. He holds a BA from Columbia University, an MFA from NYU, and a PhD in Classics from The CUNY Graduate Center. Michael lives in Brooklyn with his husband, the poet Jason Schneiderman, and a backyard colony of feral cats.



Susana H. Case is the author of seven books of poetry. Dead Shark on the N Train is due out in 2020 from Broadstone Books. Drugstore Blue (Five Oaks Press) won an IPPY Award in 2019. She is also the author of five chapbooks, two of which won poetry prizes, and most recently, Body Falling, Sunday Morning, from Milk and Cake Press. Her first collection, The Scottish Café, from Slapering Hol Press, was re-released in a dual-language English-Polish version by Opole University Press. Her work has appeared in Calyx, The Cortland Review, Portland Review, Potomac Review, Rattle, RHINO and many other journals. Case is a Professor and Program Coordinator at the New York Institute of Technology in New York City.



Amy Holman is the author of five small press published poetry books, including Wrens Fly Through This Opened Window, reviewed as “part freak show, part searing insight” and the 2004 Dream Horse Press chapbook winner, Wait for Me, I’m Gone, blurbed as “revelatory and grave, and light as a cloud.” She has poems Blueline, The Chiron Review, concis, Gargoyle, Milk Letter, The Westchester Review, and great weather for MEDIA’s 2019 anthology. She works freelance as a literary consultant from her home nearby the Superfunded Gowanus, and teaches poetry in view of the Hudson River. Lately, she is also a watercolorist.



Sarah Sarai is the author of That Strapless Bra in Heaven (Kelsay Books), Geographies of Soul and Taffeta (Indolent Books), and The Future Is Happy (BlazeVOX). Her poems are in Barrow Street, Boston Review, Prelude, and many other journals; and have received three Pushcart nominations and one Best-of-the-Net nomination.



Gerd Stern is a poet and multimedia artist with experience in both film and video. He has published several books of poetry including First Poems and Others (1952), Afterimage (1965), a serigraphed selection with drawings by David Weinrib, Conch Tales (1984), and a chap book Fragmeants (2002). His fourth book of poems, WhenThen, was published summer of 2018 by Ohio’s Dos Madres Press An oral history of Stern, USCO and Intermedia Foundation was published by the University of California (ROHO) Berkeley in 2002 and is available online and in hard cover. Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Five electrifying poets, Michael Broder, Susana H. Case, Amy Holman, Sarah Sarai, and Gerd Stern to rock Brownstone Poets on Saturday, March 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in historic Brooklyn Heights. Poetry grows in Brooklyn Heights, and there's an open mic as well. Come enjoy an afternoon of poetry and delicious food at this cozy family-owned restaurant.Saturday, March 28 @ 2:30 P.M.Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Limited Open Mic-One Poem Per PersonCurated by Patricia CarragonFacebook event:https://www.facebook.com/events/561717091220678/Bios:Michael Broder is the author of Drug and Disease Free (Indolent Books, 2016) and This Life Now (A Midsummer Night’s Press, 2014), a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry. His poems have appeared in numerous publications and anthologies. Michael is founding publisher of Indolent Books, a small nonprofit press amplifying marginalized voices. He holds a BA from Columbia University, an MFA from NYU, and a PhD in Classics from The CUNY Graduate Center. Michael lives in Brooklyn with his husband, the poet Jason Schneiderman, and a backyard colony of feral cats.Susana H. Case is the author of seven books of poetry. Dead Shark on the N Train is due out in 2020 from Broadstone Books. Drugstore Blue (Five Oaks Press) won an IPPY Award in 2019. She is also the author of five chapbooks, two of which won poetry prizes, and most recently, Body Falling, Sunday Morning, from Milk and Cake Press. Her first collection, The Scottish Café, from Slapering Hol Press, was re-released in a dual-language English-Polish version by Opole University Press. Her work has appeared in Calyx, The Cortland Review, Portland Review, Potomac Review, Rattle, RHINO and many other journals. Case is a Professor and Program Coordinator at the New York Institute of Technology in New York City.Amy Holman is the author of five small press published poetry books, including Wrens Fly Through This Opened Window, reviewed as “part freak show, part searing insight” and the 2004 Dream Horse Press chapbook winner, Wait for Me, I’m Gone, blurbed as “revelatory and grave, and light as a cloud.” She has poems Blueline, The Chiron Review, concis, Gargoyle, Milk Letter, The Westchester Review, and great weather for MEDIA’s 2019 anthology. She works freelance as a literary consultant from her home nearby the Superfunded Gowanus, and teaches poetry in view of the Hudson River. Lately, she is also a watercolorist.Sarah Sarai is the author of That Strapless Bra in Heaven (Kelsay Books), Geographies of Soul and Taffeta (Indolent Books), and The Future Is Happy (BlazeVOX). Her poems are in Barrow Street, Boston Review, Prelude, and many other journals; and have received three Pushcart nominations and one Best-of-the-Net nomination.Gerd Stern is a poet and multimedia artist with experience in both film and video. He has published several books of poetry including First Poems and Others (1952), Afterimage (1965), a serigraphed selection with drawings by David Weinrib, Conch Tales (1984), and a chap book Fragmeants (2002). His fourth book of poems, WhenThen, was published summer of 2018 by Ohio’s Dos Madres Press An oral history of Stern, USCO and Intermedia Foundation was published by the University of California (ROHO) Berkeley in 2002 and is available online and in hard cover. Contact Information Brownstone Poets

Patricia Carragon

917-679-5002



brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Brownstone Poets Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend