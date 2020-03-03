Terex Service Centers Named Load King Authorized Service Locations



“We are very excited to partner with Terex Services to offer their existing knowledge of after-sales support for our products in this important market,” said John Lukow, Senior Vice President of Load King Cranes.



“Through this exciting relationship with Load King Crane, we look forward to providing service support to their customers,” says Richard Gunderman, Vice President, Parts & Service for Terex Services. “By working strategically with our customers, we are able to provide multiple avenues of assistance through our service offerings, parts support and equipment training throughout the United States.”



In all 19 Terex Service Centers in the United States, positioned coast-to-coast, Terex Services will now provide services for Load King boom trucks, truck cranes and Terex® legacy products for Load King customers within 150-mile radius of each Terex Service Center location. For assistance, Load King customers can contact Terex Service Centers directly at 1-844-TEREX-4U (1-844-837-3948), in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center at 1-833-281-7911.



For more information about Load King Cranes products and services, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.



For more information about Terex Service Center locations and services, please visit: https://www.terex.com/utilities/en/service/equipment-services.



About Load King

For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com.



About Terex Services

Terex Services is an important part of Terex Utilities, a business unit within the Terex Aerial Work Platforms segment of Terex Corporation. With 19 full-service facilities and field service technicians across the nation, Terex Services repairs, refurbishes, inspects and installs heavy equipment in the aerial work platform and electric utility equipment industries. To learn more, visit Terex Services website: https://www.terex.com/utilities/en/service/equipment-services



About Terex

