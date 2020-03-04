PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Electro Standards Laboratories

Press Release

Receive press releases from Electro Standards Laboratories: By Email RSS Feeds:

Electro Standards Labs Designs Secure Audio/Video Conference Switches for Home or Office, with Password Protection, Remote Control, Offline Positions, Keylocks & More


Electro Standards Laboratories has designed secure network switches featuring a variety of security such as Password Protection, SSH, HTTPS & SNMPv2, Keylocks, Secure Offline positions to ensure no data will pass through to the network, and more.

Cranston, RI, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories, Cranston, RI, offers a solid line-up of Secure Audio/Video Conferencing Switches. Featuring electronic/remotely controllable PathWay® Switches, QuickSwitch® Fiber Optic Switches and low cost, highly reliable passive LineSelect® Switches. Secure Switching products include a variety of Offline/Online Switches, Password Protected Switches and Keylock Switches, to name just a few.

Whether working remotely from home with clients or on projects with staff in remote office locations, protection against network cyber-security attacks is a must. Electro Standards Laboratories has designed secure network switches featuring a variety of security such as Password Protection, SSH, HTTPS & SNMPv2, Keylocks, Secure Offline positions to ensure no data will pass through to the network, and more.

These Audio/Video switches can work with a variety of audio/video network connections, including THX, XLR, BNC/Coaxial, RJ45 & more, supporting 50 or 75 Ohm, Cat5/5e or Cat6/6A compliance as well as RS232, PoE, RoHS and more. Our products have been trusted and used by audio/video integrators, testing laboratories, hospitals, financial institutions and governments all over the world. Supporting devices and various video and audio applications such as security CCTV, video conferencing, laboratory testing, TV/Radio broadcasting, stage lighting, microphones and cameras.

Some of ESL’s most popular secure switches include PathWay® Model 7393 Dual Channel RJ45 Cat5e A/B/C Switch with SSH and HTTPS GUI remote control or LineSelect® Model 5505 8-Channel RJ45 Cat5e Data Pass/Off-Line Video Conference Room Keylock Switch with 2 keylock actuators on front panel for added security.

To view Electro Standards Laboratories' entire line of Network Switches visit their webpage here: https://www.electrostandards.com/network-switches/

Electro Standards Laboratories also manufactures COTS and Custom Cable Assemblies in any size/length for seamless network installations.

To find out more about our company and other products we manufacture, please visit https://www.electrostandards.com/ or contact us by phone at 401-943-1164 or via email: eslab@electrostandards.com

Tina Corticelli/Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
Contact Information
Electro Standards Laboratories
Tina Corticelli
401-943-1164
Contact
https://www.electrostandards.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Electro Standards Laboratories
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help