Electro Standards Labs Designs Secure Audio/Video Conference Switches for Home or Office, with Password Protection, Remote Control, Offline Positions, Keylocks & More

Electro Standards Laboratories has designed secure network switches featuring a variety of security such as Password Protection, SSH, HTTPS & SNMPv2, Keylocks, Secure Offline positions to ensure no data will pass through to the network, and more.

Whether working remotely from home with clients or on projects with staff in remote office locations, protection against network cyber-security attacks is a must. Electro Standards Laboratories has designed secure network switches featuring a variety of security such as Password Protection, SSH, HTTPS & SNMPv2, Keylocks, Secure Offline positions to ensure no data will pass through to the network, and more.



These Audio/Video switches can work with a variety of audio/video network connections, including THX, XLR, BNC/Coaxial, RJ45 & more, supporting 50 or 75 Ohm, Cat5/5e or Cat6/6A compliance as well as RS232, PoE, RoHS and more. Our products have been trusted and used by audio/video integrators, testing laboratories, hospitals, financial institutions and governments all over the world. Supporting devices and various video and audio applications such as security CCTV, video conferencing, laboratory testing, TV/Radio broadcasting, stage lighting, microphones and cameras.



Some of ESL’s most popular secure switches include PathWay® Model 7393 Dual Channel RJ45 Cat5e A/B/C Switch with SSH and HTTPS GUI remote control or LineSelect® Model 5505 8-Channel RJ45 Cat5e Data Pass/Off-Line Video Conference Room Keylock Switch with 2 keylock actuators on front panel for added security.



To view Electro Standards Laboratories' entire line of Network Switches visit their webpage here: https://www.electrostandards.com/network-switches/



Electro Standards Laboratories also manufactures COTS and Custom Cable Assemblies in any size/length for seamless network installations.



To find out more about our company and other products we manufacture, please visit https://www.electrostandards.com/ or contact us by phone at 401-943-1164 or via email: eslab@electrostandards.com



