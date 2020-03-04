Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary... Press Release

Receive press releases from The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art: By Email RSS Feeds: The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art to Exhibit Works from Miami Cuban Artist Noel Suarez

Miami, FL, March 04, 2020 --(



Suarez is the living embodiment of passion and talent required by all great artists, which is reflected in his ever-evolving work. He is recognized as one of a small number of artists whom Miami's ascendency to the world cultural stage is reflected in the lifetime of his career. His style is an amalgam of structure and dreams, reality and mythology, the sensual and the divine. Collectively, the tapestry of his work creates an artistic uniqueness that is characteristic of all great artists.



Born in an artistic and theatrical family, Noel began his art career as a ballet dancer with the Ballet of Cuba, the Costa Rica National Dance Co, and continued in the US with Ballet Concerto, Dance Miami, Boston Ballet, and New England Dinosaur Dance Company, until his retirement in 1986. Because of his dance career, knowledge of stage and custom design, a 2nd career as a painter bloomed with themes inspired by his theatrical experiences. Classical masters, Da Vinci, Bernini, Caravaggio, Dali, and Lempicka, heavily influence his work, but Noel finds his own unique style to capture the viewer.



Noel has been commissioned by private and corporate collections such as Absolut Vodka, the City of Miami Beach, and Organizations Nationwide, to create commemorative pieces for their events. He was featured in the European Library of Artists for their 2008-2009-2010 editions of the “100 Contemporary Artists of the World Book.” He was also selected for the 2011 “100 Artists of the Male Image” Book, written by E. Gibbons and published by Schiffer Publishing, as well as for "The World's Greatest Erotic Art of Today-Volume 4" published by ES Publishing. Noel was selected to participate in the prestigious 2009 International Art Exhibit at the Louvre’s Carrousel Museum. He created “La Colaborazione” with Mr. Uberto Gucci/Gucci family, which premiered in Florence and Miami Beach during Art Basel 2011. Noel was commissioned by CNN-E to create the painting for the official network campaign. Since 2013 Noel became an Artist in Residence for Oceania Cruises where he exhibits and teach about his painting style. As a Miami Beach Pioneer Noel is a major part of the Miami Art Scene and his work is always evolving, from techniques and mediums to subject matter, capturing the attention of youthful art enthusiasts and educated collectors.



The TOROSIETE Museum is an On-Line Fine Art Museum (http://torosiete.museum/) that features contemporary art exhibitions curated from all over the world. The Museum creates 3D Virtual and Interactive Exhibitions that can be experienced anywhere and anytime. Users can navigate through virtual gallery spaces and interact with the exhibitions from desktop computers and mobile devices.



For “Siluetas,” the TOROSIETE Museum is exhibiting a collection of eight complete original works from Noel Suarez, along with a few additional works in the series that are variations and artists sketches that were used in the development of this collection, which Noel created in 2016 though 2019.



“As an ex-ballet dancer, movement and emotions are very important components of my life. While dancing, a body constantly moves to the music, thus the reason I see the silhouette (silueta) of these figures and the colors that radiate from them. With each painting, I capture every possible pose between these vibrant movements. The mediums used are graphite, pastels, and metallic acrylics on a very heavy Arches paper. I wanted to add other elements of color and texture to the simplicity of the graphite Chiaroscuro, enhancing the intensity of the emotions and movement. This is what the Collection is about,” says Suarez.



The TOROSIETE Museum’s Gallery Store will also offer remaining original works (that are not already in private collections) from this collection for sale, along with Fine Art Prints of the entire collection.



“We are honored to welcome Noel Suarez to our Museum,” says Museum President/Owner and Curator Ferdinand Ocasio Tomlin. “When we work with an artist, or goal is to create multiple exhibitions of their works that will all have a permanent place in the unlimited halls of our Museum. Noel has such a vast collection of works spanning a very long and successful career in the art world. We look forward to creating a long lasting archive of this works that can be enjoyed by everyone in the world.”



The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art celebrates the best of emerging Contemporary artists worldwide. Beyond a traditional Fine Art Gallery, The TOROSIETE Museum strives to give their visitors a complete interactive and immersive experience. Their 3D Virtual Exhibitions allow site viewers to experience their artists’ works in true to scale environments.



Further, the Interactive Exhibitions contain multiple views of the artist works, including detail views and rich multimedia presentations. The museum’s mission is to also archive and maintain their artists’ exhibitions on the site as they are not limited by physical space. Their relationships with the artists extend beyond their exhibitions, and they work with each of them on a continual basis to curate multiple exhibitions of their works throughout their careers. The museum features a highly curated collection of works from over 28 artists with over 55 exhibitions presenting over 625 individual works of art, representing over 10 countries all over the globe. Miami, FL, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art is pleased to announce a new exhibition of fine artworks titled “Siluetas,” from prolific Miami based Cuban artist Noel Suarez. This exhibition will premiere on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST.Suarez is the living embodiment of passion and talent required by all great artists, which is reflected in his ever-evolving work. He is recognized as one of a small number of artists whom Miami's ascendency to the world cultural stage is reflected in the lifetime of his career. His style is an amalgam of structure and dreams, reality and mythology, the sensual and the divine. Collectively, the tapestry of his work creates an artistic uniqueness that is characteristic of all great artists.Born in an artistic and theatrical family, Noel began his art career as a ballet dancer with the Ballet of Cuba, the Costa Rica National Dance Co, and continued in the US with Ballet Concerto, Dance Miami, Boston Ballet, and New England Dinosaur Dance Company, until his retirement in 1986. Because of his dance career, knowledge of stage and custom design, a 2nd career as a painter bloomed with themes inspired by his theatrical experiences. Classical masters, Da Vinci, Bernini, Caravaggio, Dali, and Lempicka, heavily influence his work, but Noel finds his own unique style to capture the viewer.Noel has been commissioned by private and corporate collections such as Absolut Vodka, the City of Miami Beach, and Organizations Nationwide, to create commemorative pieces for their events. He was featured in the European Library of Artists for their 2008-2009-2010 editions of the “100 Contemporary Artists of the World Book.” He was also selected for the 2011 “100 Artists of the Male Image” Book, written by E. Gibbons and published by Schiffer Publishing, as well as for "The World's Greatest Erotic Art of Today-Volume 4" published by ES Publishing. Noel was selected to participate in the prestigious 2009 International Art Exhibit at the Louvre’s Carrousel Museum. He created “La Colaborazione” with Mr. Uberto Gucci/Gucci family, which premiered in Florence and Miami Beach during Art Basel 2011. Noel was commissioned by CNN-E to create the painting for the official network campaign. Since 2013 Noel became an Artist in Residence for Oceania Cruises where he exhibits and teach about his painting style. As a Miami Beach Pioneer Noel is a major part of the Miami Art Scene and his work is always evolving, from techniques and mediums to subject matter, capturing the attention of youthful art enthusiasts and educated collectors.The TOROSIETE Museum is an On-Line Fine Art Museum (http://torosiete.museum/) that features contemporary art exhibitions curated from all over the world. The Museum creates 3D Virtual and Interactive Exhibitions that can be experienced anywhere and anytime. Users can navigate through virtual gallery spaces and interact with the exhibitions from desktop computers and mobile devices.For “Siluetas,” the TOROSIETE Museum is exhibiting a collection of eight complete original works from Noel Suarez, along with a few additional works in the series that are variations and artists sketches that were used in the development of this collection, which Noel created in 2016 though 2019.“As an ex-ballet dancer, movement and emotions are very important components of my life. While dancing, a body constantly moves to the music, thus the reason I see the silhouette (silueta) of these figures and the colors that radiate from them. With each painting, I capture every possible pose between these vibrant movements. The mediums used are graphite, pastels, and metallic acrylics on a very heavy Arches paper. I wanted to add other elements of color and texture to the simplicity of the graphite Chiaroscuro, enhancing the intensity of the emotions and movement. This is what the Collection is about,” says Suarez.The TOROSIETE Museum’s Gallery Store will also offer remaining original works (that are not already in private collections) from this collection for sale, along with Fine Art Prints of the entire collection.“We are honored to welcome Noel Suarez to our Museum,” says Museum President/Owner and Curator Ferdinand Ocasio Tomlin. “When we work with an artist, or goal is to create multiple exhibitions of their works that will all have a permanent place in the unlimited halls of our Museum. Noel has such a vast collection of works spanning a very long and successful career in the art world. We look forward to creating a long lasting archive of this works that can be enjoyed by everyone in the world.”The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art celebrates the best of emerging Contemporary artists worldwide. Beyond a traditional Fine Art Gallery, The TOROSIETE Museum strives to give their visitors a complete interactive and immersive experience. Their 3D Virtual Exhibitions allow site viewers to experience their artists’ works in true to scale environments.Further, the Interactive Exhibitions contain multiple views of the artist works, including detail views and rich multimedia presentations. The museum’s mission is to also archive and maintain their artists’ exhibitions on the site as they are not limited by physical space. Their relationships with the artists extend beyond their exhibitions, and they work with each of them on a continual basis to curate multiple exhibitions of their works throughout their careers. The museum features a highly curated collection of works from over 28 artists with over 55 exhibitions presenting over 625 individual works of art, representing over 10 countries all over the globe. Contact Information The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art

Ferdinand Tomlin

434-202-4907



torosiete.museum



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend