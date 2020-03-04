HealthCorum Announces Interim Chief Medical Officer and Advisory Board Members

Boston, MA, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- HealthCorum, a Healthcare analytics company specializing in the detection of wasteful and unnecessary spending, has today announced that it has added a quartet of industry veterans to its advisory board. They are jointly focused on guiding the company to market and aiding the continued deployment of a first-of-its-kind technology solution for identifying low-value health care spending. Together, they bring over a century of dynamic Healthcare experience and expertise to the HealthCorum team.
About HealthCorum
HealthCorum was founded in 2016 with the mission to eliminate much of the low-value healthcare spending that currently exceeds $1 trillion annually here in the US. While existing efforts that focus on clinical edits, audits and recovery have shown returns - they only look at a fraction of total spending. Improving risk management can help organizations maintain care quality and improve profitability in an ever-changing environment, which is why HealthCorum uniquely focuses on developing technology to identify and reduce the delivery of low-value care. HealthCorum is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
