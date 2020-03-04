HealthCorum Announces Interim Chief Medical Officer and Advisory Board Members

Press Releases HealthCorum Press Release

Dr. Roki Chauhan, Cathy K. Eddy, U.N. Amighi and Tracey Dodenhoff have been appointed to HealthCorum's advisory board.

About HealthCorum

HealthCorum was founded in 2016 with the mission to eliminate much of the low-value healthcare spending that currently exceeds $1 trillion annually here in the US. While existing efforts that focus on clinical edits, audits and recovery have shown returns - they only look at a fraction of total spending. Improving risk management can help organizations maintain care quality and improve profitability in an ever-changing environment, which is why HealthCorum uniquely focuses on developing technology to identify and reduce the delivery of low-value care. HealthCorum is based in Boston, Massachusetts.



Keith Somers

339-364-1453



www.healthcorum.com



