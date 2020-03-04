Press Releases Code Blue Computing Press Release

Receive press releases from Code Blue Computing: By Email RSS Feeds: Code Blue Computing Chosen as Top Computer Repair Service in Denver

Denver, CO, March 04, 2020 --(



The survey initially had a list of 141 computer repair services to analyze, which they then narrowed down to 91 businesses. After that, they reached a final selection of the 18 best computer repair services in Denver. The criteria used to measure the businesses was their reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism. Code Blue Computing checked off all of those boxes.



“Code Blue Computing provides computer repair services and IT support to residences and small businesses. The family-owned and operated company has served clients in and around Broomfield since 2009 and is BBB accredited as well as a recipient of the Emerging Business of the Year Award by Broomfield Chamber of Commerce. Services include diagnostics, PC tune-up, laptop repair, managed IT services, maintenance agreements, mobile repair, NetBackup consulting, virus removal, website development, and more,” says Expertise.com.



Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.



The husband and wife team had heard story after story of friends and family members not having a stellar experience when looking for computer and technical support. They decided they could step outside of the “Big Box.” Jeri and Bill set out to apply their I.T. knowledge and add elite customer service to the mix with a mission to wow their clients.



About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Denver, CO, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Expertise.com recently released its list of the top 18 computer repair services with Code Blue Computing coming up in the top two. Expertise.com’s goal is to connect people with the best local experts. They scored computer repair services on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to give a hand-picked list of the best computer repair services in Denver, CO.The survey initially had a list of 141 computer repair services to analyze, which they then narrowed down to 91 businesses. After that, they reached a final selection of the 18 best computer repair services in Denver. The criteria used to measure the businesses was their reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism. Code Blue Computing checked off all of those boxes.“Code Blue Computing provides computer repair services and IT support to residences and small businesses. The family-owned and operated company has served clients in and around Broomfield since 2009 and is BBB accredited as well as a recipient of the Emerging Business of the Year Award by Broomfield Chamber of Commerce. Services include diagnostics, PC tune-up, laptop repair, managed IT services, maintenance agreements, mobile repair, NetBackup consulting, virus removal, website development, and more,” says Expertise.com.Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.The husband and wife team had heard story after story of friends and family members not having a stellar experience when looking for computer and technical support. They decided they could step outside of the “Big Box.” Jeri and Bill set out to apply their I.T. knowledge and add elite customer service to the mix with a mission to wow their clients.About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Contact Information Code Blue Computing

Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



http://codebluecomputing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Code Blue Computing