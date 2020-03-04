Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. Press Release

Ibiza, Spain, March 04, 2020



Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. Announce the Addition of New "Luxury Boutique Villa" and "Villa Can Musenya" to Their Portfolio for Summer 2020



Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. (www.vacayvillasibiza.com) are delighted to announce yet another wonderful addition to our portfolio of high-quality holiday villas in Ibiza, Spain for the 2020 season.



• Luxury Boutique Villa is a majestic, spacious private agriturismo villa of superlatives and comes with 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in Puig d’en Valls, Ibiza. The mixture of warm Mediterranean colors and uncluttered spaces create a sense of coolness and calm throughout. The huge outside garden spaces of Luxury Boutique Villa are perfectly designed to get maximum enjoyment and a pool landscape of the superlative. The beautiful swimming pool is positioned like an airplane runway in the heart of the Mediterranean garden. Luxury Boutique Villa is featuring one of the biggest and longest private pools in Ibiza (20 x 70 meters): Villa guests who book this hidden gem will feel like in their own luxury resort during the Ibiza holidays. There is plenty of terrace space around the pool on which to soak up the sun and relax on one of the 4 Balinese pool beds or plenty of sun loungers provided. Attached to the pool area and connected to the kitchen and living room is an attractive, shaded dining area, a BBQ and beautiful views over the surrounding Mediterranean palm tree garden. This is the perfect space for enjoying dining and entertaining in the evenings and for breakfasts and lunches out of the hot sun during the daytime.



Luxury Boutique Villa is available from April till October with weekly prices ranging from 3,500 Euros in low season to 12,000 Euros in high season.



• Villa Can Musenya is a beautiful 9 bedroom/5 bathroom villa that sleeps comfortably 14 to 20 guests and is the perfect Ibiza villa for large groups. It’s situated in a privilege hilltop position in the highly desirable residential area of Jesús, just 5 min. drive to Ibiza town.



Anyone visiting Villa Can Musenya is immediately mesmerized by wide space this villa offers but simultaneously by its cozy atmosphere because of its superior interior design and high-standard furnishing. There are plenty of terraces and socializing spaces, a stunning view to Ibiza old-town featuring an unforgettable sunset view, beautiful handmade wooden furniture throughout the villa, a large beautiful private pool, a barbeque area for tasty dinners with friends and family and a beautiful Mediterranean flowers and palm trees. Villa Can Musenya is the perfect getaway private villa that is offering many luxurious amenities for large groups of friends or family.



With an easy 5-minute drive into Ibiza town, the beach and world-famous clubs Villa Can Musenya is the ideal choice for those wanting a relaxing holiday in a spectacular relaxing location, while at the same time being within easy reach of Ibiza town center, beaches and nightlife.



Villa Can Musenya is available all year round with weekly prices ranging from 3,000 Euros in low season to 12,000 Euros in peak summer weeks.



All villas from Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. are available for irregular short-term dates upon request. Given prices above apply if you book with the owners /Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. directly. If booked through third parties like Airbnb, Home Away or local Ibiza agencies a commissions or service fees of 10-20% will usually be added on the price by the third party involved in the booking.



Please find below a list of Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. available rental villas:



• Villa Can Musenya (large group villa) in Jesús

• Luxury Boutique Villa (6 bedrooms) in Puig d’en Valls

• Villa Ses Cassettes Buddha (large group villa) at Km4

• Villa Sa Carroca Hills (large group villa) in Sa Carroca

• Villa Bossa Palms (large group villa) in Playa d’en Bossa

• Villa Can Calypso (large group villa) at Golf de Ibiza

• Villa White Cactus (5 bedroom villa) in Jesús

• Modern Luxury Villa (5 bedroom villa) in Sa Carroca

• Villa Aruba Boutique (3 bedroom villa) in Sant Jordi



For more information please see https://www.vacayvillasibiza.com/ibizavillas or send an email to office(@)vavayvillasibiza.com



About Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L.

Vacay Villas Ibiza S.L. was founded 2015 in Ibiza with a background of real estate knowledge and holiday rentals for many years. The company grew quickly and developed to one of the leading villa rental companies in Ibiza specializing in large group villa/house rentals but also offering smaller holiday houses to rent.



Christian Igel

+491711434346



www.vacayvillasibiza.com

www.vacayvillasibiza.com



