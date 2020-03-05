Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bramasol Press Release

Receive press releases from Bramasol: By Email RSS Feeds: Bramasol Announces Its Participation at SAPinsider 2020 to Showcase Its Comply, Optimize, Transform™ Solutions for the Office of the CFO and Finance Innovation

Santa Clara, CA, March 05, 2020 --(



Bramasol is an SAP Gold Partner and the recognized leader in SAP-based compliance, analytics, finance and treasury solutions, augmented by its purpose-built IP products for reporting, disclosure and integrated analytics within the Office of the CFO. Bramasol will be demonstrating a range of capabilities at SAPinsider 2020 including the following:



· Treasury solutions for cash management, bank communications, asset tracking, global currency, risk management, ASC 815 and IFRS 9, FAS 133 and more.

· SAP analytics based purpose-built solutions for integrating compliance with ongoing business operations

· Strategic finance solutions and a seamless roadmap for migration to SAP S/4HANA® and predictive accounting.

· Revenue recognition compliance, reporting and disclosure for ASC 606 and IFRS 15

· Leasing and asset management, compliance, reporting and disclosures for ASC 842 and IFRS 16

Bramasol will be presenting two major sessions on “How S/4HANA and Fit-to-Standard Overcome Digital Debt” and “Setting the Foundation for Finance Transformation with Cash Management.”



According to David Fellers, Bramasol CEO, “We are excited to share our Comply, Optimize, Transform™ finance innovation solutions at SAPinsider 2020. By leveraging Compliance Innovation solutions today with built-in Finance Innovation and migration opportunities for tomorrow, companies can build upon a highly extensible technology-stack that enables them to grow and be nimble in a competitive environment while addressing new complex regulations. At Bramasol, we believe that a company cannot effectively achieve Finance Innovation without first mastering regulatory compliance in a streamlined and strategic manner.”



About Bramasol

Bramasol is a leader in SAP-based finance and compliance solutions and a premier services partner for the SAP Revenue Accounting and Reporting application (for ASC 606/IFRS 15) and leasing (for ASC 842/IFRS 16) and the SAP Treasury and Risk Management application. CFOs from the Fortune 500 choose Bramasol as the go-to partner for finance innovation and compliance solutions for companies looking to transform compliance into competitive advantage.



SAP, SAP/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



For press inquiries and more information contact:

John Froelich

602-432-7574



https://bramasol.com



