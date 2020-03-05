Faith Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Owner Jordan Wilson has more than 15 years of insurance experience.

St. Louis, MO, March 05, 2020 --(



Faith Insurance Agency is owned by Jordan Wilson, who has more than 15 years of insurance experience focused on residential properties and catastrophe claims. His new agency specializes in home, automobile and umbrella insurance. Faith Insurance Agency is located at 212 S. Virginia Ave. in Eureka, Mo.



“I joined the alliance because it offered carriers who would meet my clients’ needs,” said Faith Insurance Agency owner Jordan Wilson. “VIAA is in line with my vision on how I wanted to run my own agency. The entire organization has treated me like a member of their family from the start, and I look forward to being a part of this alliance for many years to come.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



