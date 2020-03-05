Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Elwes, "Outlander," "Animation Celebration" Highlight Programming Panels at Wizard World Cleveland

Shawn, Riggs, Swallow, "Overwatch" Sessions, Steranko, Ortiz, Other Industry Legends, Trivia, Costume Contests, "TWD" Screening, Kids Programs, Workshops Meet-and-Greets All Weekend Long at Huntington Convention Center, Friday through Sunday.

Cleveland, OH, March 05, 2020 --(



Some highlights of the more than 150 hours of panels scheduled to date include:



Intimate 90-minute Q&A with Balfe and the other stars of Outlander (McFarlane, Lacroix, Rankin; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., *requires additional ticket).



Group panels with “Supergirl” (Hoechlin, Rath, Brooks, Saturday, 12:45 p.m.); “Teen Wolf” (Hoechlin, Sprayberry, Bohen, Rambo, Sunday, 11:30 a.m.), “Overwatch” (Bhimani, Antoine, Ravassa, Hollings, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.); and “My Hero Academia” stars Aaron Roberts and Kyle Philips (Saturday, noon)



Solo Q&A sessions with Elwes (Saturday, 2:15 p.m.); LaMarr (Saturday, 3 p.m.); Shawn (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); Swallow (Saturday, 5:15 p.m.), Riggs (Sunday, 1 p.m.); and professional wrestler D’Von Dudley (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)



Creator sessions with industry superstars Steranko, Ortiz, Cook, Marty Gitlin, Joe Wos, D. Whitaker, Jonathan Hallett, Bill Morrison, Tone Rodriguez, Jeff Pidgeon, Mike Watson, Greg Peters, Kurt Lehner, Dr. Travis Langley, James Morris and more



Saturday Morning Cartoons & Cereal, a live watch party - complete with cereal - with Cook, Ortiz, Pidgeon and Wos (Saturday, 10:15 a.m.) (*Additional ticket required)



Screening of AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” premiere episode (Saturday, 6:15 p.m.)



Fan- and industry-based panels on subjects ranging from females in comics, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., tabletop RPG/D&D, diversity and inclusivity in comics, G.I. Joe trivia, Superman, science of Ghostbusters and Pokemon, film in Cleveland, the dating scene, furries, fight choreography, action comedy nerd show and more



Special extra-ticket-required Meet-and-Greets with Lacroix (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.); Samm Levine (Saturday, 5 p.m.); Rankin (Sunday, 11 a.m); and McFarlane (Sunday, 1 p.m.) *Extra Ticket Required)



Live podcast recordings of “True Story Bro - a R Rated Pop Culture Podcast” (18+, Friday, 8 p.m.); Rebel Force Podcast (Saturday 2:45 p.m.); and Comics, Generally (Saturday, 6:30 p.m.)



Workshops on Cosplay foam building (Friday, 6 p.m.); Worbla/Thermoplastics (Saturday, 12:15 p.m.); How To Toon with Joe Wos (Sunday, noon); and cosplay painting and weathering (Sunday, 12:30 p.m) (*Extra Tickets Required)



Kids programming all three days, including free sketches, face painting, hero training, Jedi training, mask making and more



World-famous Wizard World Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.



Official Wizard World After Party (Saturday, 9 p.m., Dive Bar Cleveland (1214 W 6th St.)



Cosplay with special guests Akela, SutefaniiRoozu, Paigesicle, Casey Nichole, Galaxy Amethyst, LadyDragon Creations, Knightmage and more, throughout the weekend



Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.



A full list of Wizard World Cleveland programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/Cleveland (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



For more on the 2020 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://wizd.me/ClevelandPR.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. 