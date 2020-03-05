Anglian Water to Present at Smart Water Systems 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

The two-day event will comprise of in-depth discussions about the various methods that different water companies use to reach their goals and targets. Senior industry experts will provide their insights on all areas of Smart Water Systems, from new technologies, IOT to artificial intelligence to produce and analyse data and monitor leakage detection and management.



James Hargrave, will discuss "Anglian Water – our approach to 'Smart' leakage" covering:

· Introduction and overview of region-specific challenges

· Our current SMART enabled networks – technology & process

· Headline results so far

· Integrating and enhancing a changing workforce



Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager at SESW will be presenting on “Collaboration – Zero Leakage and Innovation” covering:



· Leak detection and location methods

· Basic mechanisms of bursts and leakage

· Leak repair-methods

· Laying leak-free new networks

· Water accounting and quantification

· Leakage innovation heatmapping



For more information, visit the website at www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom8



Smart Water Systems 2020

20 – 21 April 2020

London, UK



Sponsored by: Advizzo | ATI UK | CISCO | CONNEXIN | DHI | Diehl Metering |Gutermann | Kamstrup



Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.smart-water-systems.com/PRcom8



