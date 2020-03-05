Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Receive press releases from Midas Hospitality: By Email RSS Feeds: MJM Group Opens New Aloft Charlotte Airport Hotel

Raleigh, N.C. developer now has six Marriott brand hotels in its growing portfolio.

Charlotte, NC, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel developer MJM Group recently opened its sixth Marriott brand hotel in North Carolina. Its new Aloft Charlotte Airport hotel is the first Aloft to be built in City Park Charlotte, a 150-acre community that includes residential, retail and offices surrounded by a natural setting.This "different by design" Aloft hotel from Marriott is located at 3928 Memorial Pkwy. and offers 139 tech-forward rooms with five meeting rooms and amenities that include the W XYZ®bar, fitness center, heated outdoor swimming pool, an oversized patio area with two fire pits and a convenient dedicated dog walk. Urban-inspired design, accessible technology, and innovative programming centering on music, food and beverage make the Aloft unique. Kyle Christian is the General Manager of the property, and Sue Wing is the Regional Director of Sales.Aloft Charlotte Airport hotel caters to today's modern traveler who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price. The hotel is less than six miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, minutes from Charlotte Uptown, and less than 10 miles from area attractions including the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Discovery Place Science, and Carowinds amusement park.Cleveland Construction is the general contractor with offices in Charlotte. Midas Hospitality will manage the property, making this the sixth Charlotte hotel that the company will manage for MJM Group."Over the past five years, our alliance with Marriott International and the City of Charlotte has allowed us to bring more than 750 hotel rooms, across four brands, to the Charlotte area," said MJM Group Co-Founder and CEO Anuj Mittal. "Our projects are thoughtfully designed and passionately built for the ultimate guest experience. We are proud that our projects have created thousands of direct and indirect jobs, as well as hundreds of permanent jobs for local families." Mittal added that, "We are extremely thankful to our financial partners and the MJM team who have made this possible.""The vibrant City Park area is ideal in bringing together this beautiful new hotel with outstanding office parks, new residential and retail development, and convenient airport access," said MJM Chief Development Officer Walker Geyer. "The Aloft offers an energetic and inviting experience for guests, and we're thrilled with its airport location and easy accessibility to Uptown and all that Charlotte has to offer."MJM Group was founded in 2004 by husband and wife team Anuj and Vinita Mittal. The company franchises with top hospitality brands, focusing on development and investment opportunities in the Southeast. For more information, call (919) 848-9969.Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas' headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100.

