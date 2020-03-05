Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Debuts a Trio of Garden-Fresh Salads for a Limited Time

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Woody's Bar-B-Q Press Release

Classic Southern BBQ Franchise Company Suggests Three Tasty New Ways for Patrons to Eat Their Greens

About Woody’s Bar-B-Q®: After opening their first Woody’s Bar-B-Q in 1980, partners Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have spent nearly four decades setting the “bar” higher for classic Southern barbecue. From the humble beginnings of just one location in Jacksonville, Florida, a shared passion for barbecue, and a dog-eared collection of recipes, Mills and Mawman have grown the Woody’s Bar-B-Q brand to locations reaching from the Deep South where barbecue is king to the Northeast and Midwestern fronts. Perhaps best known for their legendary melt-in-your-mouth slow-smoked Signature Baby Back Ribs, Woody’s has also built quite a following among patrons with their secret recipe barbecue sauces and meats, as well as their freshly prepared comfort food-inspired side dishes. Individuals who wish to learn more about becoming a Woody’s Bar-B-Q franchisee are encouraged to visit http://www.woodys.com/franchise/. Jacksonville, GA, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With Spring Break’s early launch to bikini season looming, it’s a great time for classic Southern BBQ chain, Woody’s Bar-B-Q, to introduce a fresh crop of salads to its menu. Available at participating locations starting March 15, the three new salads will only be available for a limited time. While two of the three garden fresh offerings showcase grilled shrimp, one features the tender flavorful Texas Beef Brisket that helped put Woody’s Bar-B-Q on the pit master map.“It might seem surprising to some who know us for our slow-smoked ribs or all-you-care-to-eat Bar-B-Q Chicken Sundays, but salads are a category that performs extraordinarily well at all of our locations,” said Yolanda Mills-Mawman, Co-Founder and President of Woody’s Bar-B-Q. “From our patrons looking to cut the carbs to those seeking Keto-friendly alternatives, many of our regular menu salads feature a protein atop a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and a hard-boiled egg. As part of Woody’s 40th Anniversary celebration, we want to stir up some excitement thanks to a series of special promotions – culminating in a big event in September. This ‘surf ‘n turf’ salad collection is part of our celebration and we hope our patrons really enjoy them. If they receive a great reception from our guests, there’s a chance we might add them to our regular menu.”The three new salads participating Woody’s Bar-B-Q locations will debut starting March 15 include:Shrimp Caesar Salad - Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it only took a second to realize that the crowd-pleasing combination of perfectly grilled garlic shrimp and a classic Caesar salad could lead to the delicious rise of an empire… or at least the satisfaction of one’s appetite!Shrimp Spinach Salad - Marinated to perfection, Woody’s makes its grilled shrimp the starring attraction on this captivating creation for serious salad lovers that combines fresh cherry tomatoes and dried beets on a bed of spinach, drizzled with balsamic dressing.Brisket Spinach Salad – Woody’s slow-smoked Texas beef brisket sits at center stage atop this sensational salad that combines cherry tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg on a bed of spinach, finished with a fabulous French dressing that will have guests saying “Ooh, La, La!”The trio joins a regular menu of entrée salads that include Woody’s Famous Bar-B-Q Salad, 3-Meat Salad, Mesquite Grilled Chicken Breast Salad, Southwest Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, Chicken Tender Salad and Grilled Salmon Salad – which was once a limited time offer that made the cut for the regular menu. To view the rest of the menu or find the closest Woody’s Bar-B-Q, prospective patrons are encouraged to visit www.woodys.com.About Woody’s Bar-B-Q®: After opening their first Woody’s Bar-B-Q in 1980, partners Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have spent nearly four decades setting the “bar” higher for classic Southern barbecue. From the humble beginnings of just one location in Jacksonville, Florida, a shared passion for barbecue, and a dog-eared collection of recipes, Mills and Mawman have grown the Woody’s Bar-B-Q brand to locations reaching from the Deep South where barbecue is king to the Northeast and Midwestern fronts. Perhaps best known for their legendary melt-in-your-mouth slow-smoked Signature Baby Back Ribs, Woody’s has also built quite a following among patrons with their secret recipe barbecue sauces and meats, as well as their freshly prepared comfort food-inspired side dishes. Individuals who wish to learn more about becoming a Woody’s Bar-B-Q franchisee are encouraged to visit http://www.woodys.com/franchise/. Contact Information Woody's Bar-B-Q

Kasie Bolling

770 965 3219



http://www.woodys.com/

Contact: Crystal O'Neil

Marketing Coordinator

Woody's Bar-B-Q Corporate Offices

Phone: 904-992-0556 ex 10

E-Mail: crystal@woodys.com



