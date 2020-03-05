Invest Nebraska's Combine Incubator Welcomes International Ag-Analytics Company CropX with New Ties to Nebraska

CropX, a leading soil sensing and agricultural analytics company, has moved into the Combine Incubator at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, NE. The company views its location in the Midwest as a strong opportunity to further enhance its farm management platform, after its recent acquisition of CropMetrics, a Nebraska based company with a long history of connection to the University of Nebraska.

“The CropX team is delighted to be adding a physical presence in The Combine at NIC, where we are able to participate in a vibrant community of agtech startups, and do so at a location within easy reach of many of our customers and partners.” said Vice President of Product John Gates.



Currently alongside CropX, the incubator space houses ag technology startups including Terrace Ag, Platform Cattle, AgBuild Studio, FarmAfield, and Ag Water Harvester.



Since opening in October 2019, The Combine provides operational support to startups across the agriculture sector with the support of statewide partners such as University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Nebraska Farm Bureau, The Daugherty Water for Food Institute, Husch Blackwell, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, NUtech Ventures, and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Research and Economic Development.



“We view the opportunity to have early stage start up working alongside more mature and international companies brings a unique value to the incubator program,” said Matt Foley, program director for The Combine.



CropX is headquartered in Israel. The company recently acquired Nebraska based startup CropMetrics, adding more than 500,000 acres under management. CropMetrics customers will continued to be served under that brand and in the strong, unified platform that has made CropMetrics successful. Daniel Duncan, executive director of Nebraska Innovation Campus has seen lots of activity at the newly opened ag incubator space.



