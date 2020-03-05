PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
LG LAW Now Helping Work Injury Clients in the City of Fontana


Fontana, CA, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LG LAW, one of the most successful law firms in the state of California, with a combined legal experience of over 100 years, is pleased to announce that it will be offering its services in that area starting January 2020 to the workers of Fontana, California. After suffering a severe injury on the job, many workers are not in a position to engage in a legal battle to obtain fair compensation. LG LAW, a Fontana workers compensation attorney, is aware of this and other possible situations, which is why the legal services it offers are comprehensive. The firm's excellent legal professionals take care of every detail, and ensure that their clients receive the best possible compensation. For a free consultation, workers should call 1-888- 901-5240.
Don’t Let the Insurance Companies Intimidate You

