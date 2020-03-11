Dr. Michael Ebertz and Skin Care Doctors Voted Readers' Choice Best Dermatologist

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Skin Care Doctors, PA Press Release

Dr. Michael Ebertz sends a big Thank You for voting them Reader's Choice Best Dermatologist in their community. They also want to introduce new healthcare providers, Dr. Carl Dando and Dr. Dorothy Cline.

The Laker Pioneer published a Readers’ Choice survey earlier this year. Their readers were asked to vote for their best choices in many different categories. After tallying the results, Dr. Michael Ebertz and Skin Care Doctors were voted the Best Dermatologist for 2020. They want to thank their wonderful patients and the community for voting for them. They are honored to have been recognized for this award and look forward to continuing to serve their community for years to come.



They are also excited to announce expansion into Vein Therapy offering medical and cosmetic vein treatments with Dr. Carl Dando joining their practice.



Dr. Dando has over 15 years of experience treating varicose veins exclusively with modern, office-based procedures. He has performed over 17,000 laser vein surgeries and over 30,000 sclerotherapy sessions.



• Office-based procedures

• Local anesthesia only – no sedation

• Drive in/drive out

• Most insurances accepted

• Complimentary vein screenings

• Evening hours

• Also offering cosmetic treatments for spider veins



Dr. Dando is a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. This is the national organization of physician vein specialists—doctors who focus on the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic problems—not other vascular issues. Certification in this organization is available to physicians only.



Dr. Dando is also certified by the Alliance for Physician Certification and Advancement (APCA) as a Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) and a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI). In addition, he is also certified by Cardiovascular Credentialing International as a Registered Phelobology Sonographer (RPhS). He is one of the few physicians in the country to hold all these credentials.



Dr. Dando’s background as a Board-Certified Internist allows him to provide exceptional diagnostic capabilities to his patients. With his fifteen years of experience in primary care medicine, Dr. Dando brings a personal, patient-centered approach to the practice.



Skin Care Doctors is also excited to announce that dermatologist Dr. Dorothy Cline has joined the clinic and will start seeing patients March 16th.



Dr. Cline is Board-Certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and her MD degree from St Louis University School of Medicine. She completed her 3-year dermatology residency training at the Medical College of Virginia and completed a fellowship in medical education research from the Medical College of Wisconsin.



For more than 10 years, she was part of the full-time faculty at University of Cincinnati, where she saw patients, and supervised residents and medical students. She was head of the University’s task force on Problem-Based Learning, and conducted research on the education of medical students.



She has also worked at VA dermatology clinics in Wisconsin, Missouri, and Indiana. Her emphasis has been on rural health care and expanding services using tele-dermatology.



Her clinical interests include skin cancers (prevention, identification, and treatment), growths, spots, rashes, itching, and dry skin.



