Dermatology News
In-depth dermatology news, including new skincare products, skin therapies, devices, partnerships, resources and services. Uncover information about industry events, research and innovations related to the treatment of skin, hair and nails.
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture. - July 14, 2026 - Aguirre Medical Group
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
Dadu Medical Centre Launches Online Appointment Service for Skin Care Consultations
Dadu Medical Centre, a specialized skin clinic, has announced the launch of its online appointment booking service, aimed at making dermatology consultations more accessible and convenient for patients. The new online system allows patients to book skin care appointments easily through digital... - February 09, 2026 - Dadu Medical Centre
Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29. - August 29, 2025 - Asclepii Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic Starts Easy Online Appointment Booking for Patients
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic, a leading provider of comprehensive skin, hair, and body care in Delhi, has announced the launch of its new online appointment booking system. This initiative is designed to provide patients with a more convenient and accessible way to schedule consultations... - May 17, 2025 - Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Ayushman Hair Transplant Centre Launches New Online Booking System for Advanced Hair Restoration
Ayushman Hair Transplant Centre, a trusted name in hair restoration, hair transplant, and non-surgical hair loss treatments in Delhi, has announced the launch of its new online appointment booking system. This initiative aims to provide individuals seeking for expert hair restoration solutions with... - May 03, 2025 - Ayushman Hair Transplant Centre
Canadian-Based Innovator Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare Leads Canada and the U.S. in Advanced Dry Eye Diagnosis and InMode-Based Treatment Through Helix MedSpa
Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare in Victoria, BC, is recognized as a leading expert in dry eye diagnosis and treatment. Through her integrated clinic, Helix MedSpa, patients receive comprehensive care—from root-cause analysis to in-house InMode-based treatments for conditions like MGD, ocular rosacea, and dermatochalasis. With over 3,500 patients treated, her practice sets a new standard in North American dry eye care. - April 09, 2025 - Island Eyecare
Dr. Adam Greenberg Opens Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Venice, FL
Dr. Adam Greenberg, a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, is thrilled to announce the opening of his new practice, Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, located at 1415 East Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34292. With over 20 years of experience serving the Venice... - March 27, 2025 - Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
Zest Skin Lounge Introduces PRISM: A Scientifically-Backed Solution for Hyperpigmentation
PRISM — Pigment Reduction Intensive Skin Micropeel is formulated with powerful, clinically proven ingredients to target and treat stubborn pigmentation. Available in three specialized variants: PRISM Face Peel, PRISM Intimate Peel, and PRISM Body Peel, addressing different skin concerns. Scientifically tested, with 85% of patients reporting pigmentation reduction and 78% melanin reduction in treated areas. - March 24, 2025 - Zest Skin Lounge
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
Neo Hair Transplant: “One Patient Per Day” VIP Service, Redefining Hair Restoration in Turkey
Neo Hair Transplant, a prominent clinic in Turkey specializing in advanced hair restoration techniques, has announced the launch of its “One Patient Per Day” service. This initiative emphasizes personalized care and attention, offering patients a focused, individualized experience that prioritizes quality outcomes in hair transplant. - December 11, 2024 - Neo Hair Transplant
Just Digital Inc. Renews Partnership with American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
Just Digital Inc. has partnered with the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) to enhance MedSpa practices with advanced digital marketing strategies. This collaboration will improve MedSpas' online visibility and client retention by integrating AmSpa's industry-leading support with Just Digital’s expertise in tailored marketing solutions. - November 24, 2024 - Just Digital Inc.
RajaniMD Launches ElectroGLO: Science-Backed Hydration Solution Addressing Skin Health and Wellness
As new studies reveal that 75% of Americans suffer from chronic dehydration, leading aesthetic doctor Dr. Anil Rajani introduces a science-based solution addressing both internal hydration and skin health concerns. The announcement comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognize the connection... - November 05, 2024 - RajaniMD
Carbon World Health Announces Grand Opening of Sun Prairie Location
Carbon World Health is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This exciting event will feature tours of the state-of-the-art facility to inaugurate the new site. - August 23, 2024 - Carbon World Health
Evidence-Based Advanced Wound Care Clinic Coming Soon
SAAK Health Neighborhood Specialty Care has partnered with Shared Health Services, a leader in compliance-focused wound care, to open a new Wound Care Clinic in Brookfield, WI. This clinic will be dedicated to healing wounds that are particularly difficult to heal. The Wound Care Clinic and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at SAAK Health will offer the most comprehensive, modern, and compassionate wound care available. - August 21, 2024 - Shared Health Services
Dolly A. Colby Honored as a Professional of the Year or 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dolly A. Colby Dolly A. Colby is a R.N. and a B.S.N., at... - June 12, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Infinity Dermatology and Well Revolution Partner to Launch Instant Online Dermatology Consults
Well Revolution and Infinity Dermatology partner to provide New York with statewide access to same-day dermatology care. - June 01, 2024 - Well Revolution
SouthMedic Announces Distribution Partnership with Nano Surgical to Offer Customers the Lumohs Lighted Scalpel Handles
Distribution Deal for the Lumohs MD number 3 scalpel with premier Canadian distributor, SouthMedic and Nano Surgical, Inc. This new partnership with Southmedic allows Lumohs to reach broader audiences of physician customers, giving healthcare providers that use scalpels for any reason, a precision-based tool, removing shadows and visual obstacles, creating a safer hospital environment for vascular access, & minor surgical procedures performed on hard to see anatomy & dimly spaces & clinics. - May 08, 2024 - Nano Surgical, LLC
The Aesthetic Institute Announces Comprehensive Clinical Trial Programs in Advanced Aesthetic Techniques
The Aesthetic Institute is a leading center for medical aesthetics and anti-aging medicine, founded by Dr. Adam Summers, who is ranked by Newsweek as one of the nation’s top plastic surgeons. The Institute has launched an expanded clinical trial program to test new technologies and protocols in various aesthetic treatments, such as chemical peels, laser hair removal, and laser skin resurfacing that is now open to the general public. - January 22, 2024 - The Aesthetic Institute
Clear Choice Dermatology Expands to Longview, WA, with New Dermatology and Wound Care Clinic
Clear Choice Dermatology expands with a new clinic in Longview, Washington, featuring dermatology services and a Wound Care & Vascular Medicine division. Clear Choice Dermatology aims to deliver top-tier healthcare services to Longview, reaffirming its commitment to comprehensive dermatological, wound care, and vascular medicine solutions. - November 30, 2023 - Clear Choice Dermatology
Viktoria La Beaute New Esthetician Skin Care Clinic, Los Angeles, CA
Viktoria La Beaute Esthetician Skin Care Clinic Los Angeles, CA, a local esthetics studio, is pleased to announce variety of new treatments, including facials, Acne, HydraFacial, microdermabrasion, chemical peels. - October 23, 2023 - Viktoria La Beaute
Global Nectar Introduces Beldi Buff: Bringing the Moroccan Hammam Experience Home
Global Nectar is thrilled to unveil its signature product, Beldi Buff - an all-natural and luxurious savon noir crafted from three simple ingredients. The product is inspired by the Moroccan hammam bathing ritual, which incorporates Beldi soap, and is crafted from the finest natural ingredients,... - April 01, 2023 - Global Nectar
Leading Dermatologist Sang H. Kim Joins the Connecticut Skin Institute with Offices in Stamford and Milford, CT
Dr. Sang H. Kim joins the Connecticut Skin Institute with offices in Stamford and Milford, CT. Dr. Kim has extensive training and experience in all aspects of adult and pediatric dermatology. - January 13, 2023 - Connecticut Skin Institute
Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind
Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices. - November 22, 2022 - eMIRAmed
New Medicaid Primary Care Providers Available in Centennial Colorado
Health Now Family Practice is pleased to announce that primary care and urgent care providers are now available through Medicaid in Centennial. This is a great resource for those who need access to quality healthcare. - August 26, 2022 - Health Now Family Practice
Camouflage Scars with Tattoos
Elena from Illusions by Ink Studio is able to hide embarrassing scars and blemishes. - August 21, 2022 - Illusions by Ink Studio
Controversies & Conversations Symposium Returns In-Person for Aesthetic Surgeons
Over 50 leading experts return to guide unfiltered discussions at this 2.5-day event managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. - August 05, 2022 - Solutions for Association Management, Inc.
The Next Generation of Vivace® is Announced, Introducing Vivace Ultra™
The Beginning of a New Era with Unmatched Precision, Vision, and Technology. - July 08, 2022 - Aesthetics Biomedical®
Skin EX Introduces Their Latest Technology for Beauty Rejuvenation
Skin EX PlasmaGas Wand Technology is a unique cosmetic technology that utilizes hot (140 degrees Fahrenheit) Tesla coil sparks to burn and char the top layer of dead skin (stratum corneum). Thousands of tiny perforations, holes, or divots, gently pull and tug on each other during healing. This surface tension or compressive force creates the cosmetic appearance of an elastic nylon stocking: a slimmer, narrower, smoother, wrinkle-free facial surface, and a sleeker silhouette. - June 13, 2022 - Skin EX
National Mobile Wound Care Clinic Selects Dr. Thomas Serena as Medical Director
Mendota Health is addressing the tremendous need for wound care in this country through a national mobile clinic and providing advanced treatments in the patient’s home setting. Dr. Thomas Serena has been selected as the new Medical Director of Mendota Health. - June 10, 2022 - Mendota Health
Dermatologists Invited to the Second NSDDS Annual Meeting
Solutions for Association Management, Inc. Helps State Society Manage Event Planning and Logistics - May 19, 2022 - Nevada Society for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery
New Patent for Deep Chemical Peels Revealed at “Peeling Around the World” Educational Session
International Peeling Society-USA to host in-person presentations on best practices in chemical peels during AAD’s Global Education Day at the Boston Convention Center on March 24 - March 21, 2022 - International Peeling Society-USA
International Peeling Society-USA's "Peeling Around the World" to be Held on March 24
Program agenda and faculty announced for the upcoming event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. - January 24, 2022 - International Peeling Society-USA
DS Laboratories Announces Launch of Innovative 100% Vegan Science-Backed Skincare
Leaders in dermatological products bring to market SKINNOVATIONS. Clean, effective, 100% vegan skincare beauty products. - December 16, 2021 - DS Laboratories
Gerald N. Goldberg, MD: A Laser Medicine Legend Retiring After 35+ Years of Dedication
Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Dermatologist, Laser Surgeon, and Founder of Pima Dermatology, in Tucson, Arizona, will retire from active practice as of January 1, 2022. Double board-certified in Pediatrics and Dermatology, he has touched the lives of many of all ages for nearly 40 years. His special interest in the laser treatment of vascular birthmarks in children, and aesthetic laser skin resurfacing, have brought him international recognition for his contributions to Laser Medicine. - December 08, 2021 - Pima Dermatology
Dr. Nathan Newman Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Dr. Nathan Newman of Beverly Hills, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of biopharmaceuticals. About Dr. Nathan Newman Dr. Nathan Newman has... - November 16, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
CoolSculpting Elite Fat Removal Launch at Secret Body Las Vegas, the 1st in Las Vegas to Offer the Procedure
The CoolSculpting Elite is the Newest Innovation in Fat Reduction, Taking the Popular Fat Freezing Treatment to the Next Level. Secret Body Las Vegas is the first to offer the CoolSculpting Elite treatment in the Las Vegas area. - November 11, 2021 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Lodze Steckman, MD, FACS, FAACS, FAAAM, ISCG, MPH, MBA Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Lodze Steckman, MD, FACS, FAACS, FAAAM, ISCG, MPH, MBA, of Locust Valley, New York has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of... - November 10, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jumozy Releases Online Laser Hair Removal Training & IPL Continuing Education Course, NCEA Approved for 10 CEs - Includes Online Videos, Exam & Certificate of Completion
Jumozy releases a new online laser hair removal training & IPL continuing education course that is NCEA approved for 10 CEs. The course includes professional online training videos on how to perform laser hair removal treatments for the face, underarms, bikini area, back and legs, as well as, the science behind this increasingly popular cosmetic option. Experts, Christine Whitelaw, M.D. and Mark B. Taylor, M.D. demonstrate step-by-step procedures on an IPL and a combined Alexandrite/YAG laser. - October 15, 2021 - Jumozy
Podcast on Vitiligo with Recouleur® Vitiligo Vitamin Creator Audrey VanStockum
The podcast entitled “The Journey with Vitiligo with Audrey VanStockum,” will air August 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST and can be heard live as well as recorded after the show on Blog Talk Radio. VanStockum will discuss treatments she tried, and how she created Recouleur. - August 25, 2021 - Supernatural Health, Inc.
New York Health Welcomes Dr. Razia Jayman-Aristide
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce that board-certified Internal Medicine physician Razia Jayman-Aristide, MD MS-HPPL FACP, has joined its team of physicians and will serve as Chief Medical Officer. She will be practicing at 701 Route 25A, Suite B, Mount Sinai, NY 11766. Dr. - August 03, 2021 - New York Health