DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Vein Care Specialist, Carl Dando, MD, Now Offering Services at Skin Care Doctors, P.A. Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of vein care specialist, Dr. Carl Dando, to their practice and the opening of their new vein care division, Dando Vein Associates at Skin Care Doctors. In celebration of the opening of this location, and to introduce Dr. Dando to the community,... - October 12, 2019 - Skin Care Doctors, PA

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

International Peeling Society USA Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Team New Officers and Board of Directors Appointed. - September 13, 2019 - International Peeling Society-USA

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Dermatology 2019 Dermatology 2019 organizes “2nd World Congress on Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine” which is CPD accredited. An opportunity to experience this grand colloquium along with the most alluring city Dubai, UAE on December 02-03, 2019. Theme: Untangling the mysteries behind the Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine. - September 01, 2019 - Dermatology 2019

Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Welcomes Gardner Dermatology and Med Spa as Affiliate Practice Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned leading provider of management services and growth resources, is pleased to announce that Alan M. Gardner, MD, has joined their growing group of exceptional dermatologists throughout the southeastern United States and that his practice, Gardner Dermatology... - August 30, 2019 - Dermatology Solutions Group

Secret Youth LLC Introduces a New Machine for Cellulite Called Vaser Shape Secret Youth LLC staff are proud to announce they have a new massage therapy cellulite treatment called Vaser Shape to offer clients. Secret Youth LLC started offering Vaser Shape massage therapy treatments to their patients. This noninvasive technology can be used to tighten and smooth skin, reduce... - August 24, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

Secret Youth LLC Launches a New Machine Called VelaShape Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Janice M. Cantelli Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Janice M. Cantelli of Revere, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. About Janice M. Cantelli Janice Cantelli has over 30 years experience... - June 15, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

EczemaLess, a Digital App to Manage Eczema Polyfins Technology Inc announced the launch of EczemaLess, a digital app that helps manage Eczema. 31.6 million people (10.1% of the population) in the U.S. have some form of eczema of which 18 million are adults and 9.6 million are children (under the age of 18) as per research by national eczema. - June 14, 2019 - Polyfins Technology

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

New State Society Assembled for Nevada Dermatologists Solutions for Association Management, Inc. Recruited to Manage Operations and Increase Membership - May 22, 2019 - Nevada Society for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery

Cloud 9 Skin Solutions Launches New Website Showcasing Active Ingredients, Customer Feedback and Plethora of Awards UK-based business continues focusing on eradicating “problem skin” through variety of products including Nature’s Miracle, Clarity, Skin Rehab, Tranquillity and more. - May 01, 2019 - Cloud 9 Skin Solutions

Dr. Varkarakis, Board Certified Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon Discusses New Technique to Address Aging in the Face Using the Browlift with an upper eyelid incision to address aging in the upper face With aging, the soft tissues of the face lose the support from the brow and the eye brow takes a lower position. Also with the excess skin of the eyelid, the goal is normally try to lift up our eye brows in order to... - April 12, 2019 - GV Plastic Surgery

Recent Developments and Issues in Laser & Cosmetic Therapies Debated at the 2019 Controversies & Conversations Symposium 50+ faculty lead the discussion in San Francisco this August at a 2-day event managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. - March 18, 2019 - Solutions for Association Management, Inc.

Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic Secret Body Does It Again, Attaining #1 Diamond Coolsculpting Practice and Awarded Today Allergan’s Club 5,000 Award With more than 5,000 Coolsculpting treatments completed in Las Vegas, Secret Body is among only a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status Award. - March 12, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa

Revolutionary Lip Peel Unveiled at International Peeling Society’s Annual Educational Session “Peeling Around the World” to be held on AAD’s Global Education Day. - February 13, 2019 - International Peeling Society-USA

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Burn Survivor Reunion Swedish Medical Center serves the south Denver metro area as a Level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. - February 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Non-Invasive Treatments for Hair Loss The luxury hair salon has been helping clients combat hair loss with the help of technologically advanced Low-Level Light Therapy. - January 31, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Agenda Announced for 2019 Peeling Around the World Course from International Peeling Society Session to be held February 28, 2019 in Washington, DC - January 05, 2019 - International Peeling Society-USA

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Hair Restoration with Low-Level Light Therapy for Alopecia Patients The LLLT method offered by the leading salon in Houston restores hair and helps combat hair loss with guaranteed results. - January 04, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

New Age Marketing Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry PharmaBizConnect, a Leading PCD Pharma Company Operating in India and provider of PCD Pharma Franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic markets. - January 04, 2019 - N.E.W.S. Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

D.Y. Patil University, Department of Dermatology Evaluating Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Skin Diseases Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deep learning have come a long way making remarkable contributions to the healthcare industry. These tools are no longer considered as a pie in the sky technologies and are taking the healthcare industry by storm. Moreover, they are used as practical... - November 23, 2018 - Polyfins Technology Inc.

Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Spherium’s Cyclatop (SP14019), Safe and Efficacious for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Infants The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed

Revolutionary New Reporting Solution on Display at Sunquest User Group VoiceOver PRO®, Pathology Reporting Optimized, integrates seamlessly with Sunquest® AP systems, streamlining the reporting process. This innovative new platform offers CoPathPlus® and PowerPath® users a speech-based reporting solution that is simple, flexible, reliable, and efficient. - July 27, 2018 - Voicebrook, Inc.

Luffoliate, the Hands-Free Shower Luffa for the Back, Launches This Week on Their Website – www.luffoliate.com Luffoliate launches for the first time on their website for the hands-free back exfoliating Luffa, which attaches to any shower wall. Luffoliate is unlike any other bathroom Luffa in the sense that is does not require hands to help wash and exfoliate, making it simple for anyone to clean and exfoliate their entire back. www.luffoliate.com. - July 24, 2018 - Luffoliate

OVME to Launch Modern Medical Aesthetics Boutique in Nashville Retail medical aesthetics boutique OVME announced it is heading to Nashville this fall. OVME will launch its first minimally invasive cosmetic services studio in the heart of Green Hills at the Hill Center in November of 2018. Founded by S. Mark McKenna M.D. M.B.A. and backed by Equity38, OVME’s modern boutique will offer a contemporary and innovative take on the traditional clinical environment. - June 27, 2018 - OVME

FDA Clears First System to Combine Smartphone Controlled UVB Light with Occlusive Hydrating Gels to Treat Inflammatory Skin Disease Luma Therapeutics, dedicated to eradicating suffering from inflammatory skin disease, is launching illuvinateTM, an innovative and modern twist on a safe and effective treatment called the Goeckerman regimen, invented over 100 years ago by a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic. Backed by strong clinical trial data, this system enables those suffering from chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, to experience clear skin after performing therapy in the comfort of their own homes. - June 11, 2018 - Luma Therapeutics

KLĒNSKIN SPF is the Official Sunscreen for the AVP and Brings on Three Top Players as Brand Ambassadors KLĒNSKIN is returning for the 2nd year as the official sunscreen of the AVP. After successful years in 2017 and 2018 being the official sunscreen for #1 UCLA Beach Volleyball, KLĒNSKIN is returning to the beach. KLĒNSKIN has brought on three top competitors as their brand ambassadors:... - April 26, 2018 - KLENSKIN

Distinguished Dermatology Practice Has New Ownership After Three Decades: Heading Into the Future with Ambitions to Set the Bar Higher for Dermatology Pima Dermatology, a distinguished leader in Dermatology for over thirty years, announces a new and exciting partnership. After thirty years of dedication to dermatology in Southern Arizona, Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Founder of Pima Dermatology in Tucson, Arizona, has transferred ownership of his successful... - April 07, 2018 - Pima Dermatology

PuRxCell Names Medical Director for the Philippine Islands PuRxCell Offers Physicians Stem Cell Training, Protocols and Products. Robert J. Colucci CEO of PuRxCell, LLC, a Florida based company, announced today that PuRxCell, has named Dr. Jeimylo C. de Castro as its Medical Director for the Philippine Islands and parts of Asia. “Doctor de Castro is... - March 23, 2018 - PuRxCell

Recouleur® Vitiligo Vitamin & Mineral Treatment Now Available at Amazon Today, Supernatural Health, Inc., a Chicago based company, announced it is launching a new vitamin and mineral treatment supplement under the brand name Recouleur®. The brand will feature a line of vitiligo treatment products that will begin rolling out nationwide March 2018. The introduction of... - March 15, 2018 - Supernatural Health, Inc.

SBS Returns with World-Renowned Faculty, Cutting-Edge Topics Four-day gathering of dermatology and plastic surgery’s brightest anchored by exceptional curriculum. - February 15, 2018 - South Beach Symposium

CHILL-N-OUT Cryotherapy Inc. is Now a Publicly Traded Company Trading Under the Symbol CHNO CHILL-N-OUT Cryotherapy Inc. is now a publicly traded company trading under the symbol CHNO. Chill-N-Out Cryotherapy is a whole-body treatment that is effective for athletic recovery, muscle repair, assists with concussion prevention and therapy, reduction of chronic pain, inflammation, and an overall... - January 26, 2018 - Chill-N-Out Cryotherapy Inc.

Nationwide Health Training is Now Offering ACLS, PALS, and BLS Certification Classes Nationwide Health Training has just launched a new redesigned website offering ACLS certification, PALS certification and BLS certification classes. They have made the new website easy to use and the manuals and tests are all online for your convenience. Come give Nationwide Health Training a try for your certification or recertification classes. - January 19, 2018 - Nationwide Health Training

Felicity A. Erdmann, Alumni CCRN Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Felicity A. Erdmann of Seattle, Washington has been honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Felicity A. Erdmann, Alumni CCRN Ms. Erdmann is the... - December 21, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

International Peeling Society Announces Peeling Around the World Course Agenda Hands-on Workshop and Sessions to be held February 14-15 in San Diego. - December 04, 2017 - International Peeling Society-USA

Cary Skin Center Proudly Welcomes Dr. Elias E. Ayli, Mohs Surgeon Cary Skin Center in Cary, N.C., announced the addition of Dr. Elias E. Ayli. Dr. Ayli is a Mohs surgeon who is originally from northern New Jersey. - November 23, 2017 - Cary Skin Center

Upcoming Dermatology Conference to Present New Developments in Cosmetic Medicine New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine Symposium to Feature World-Renowned Physicians in Cosmetic Dermatology. - November 04, 2017 - New Frontiers in Cosmetic Medicine