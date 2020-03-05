PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blue Leopard LLC Receives National Certification as Minority Business Enterprise


Blue Leopard LLC awarded MBE certification.

Birmingham, MI, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blue Leopard LLC, a global digital and marketing transformation consulting services provider, received national certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) granted by the Michigan chapter of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

The MBE criteria for certification confirms that Blue Leopard LLC is a minority business that is at least 51% minority-owned operated and controlled.

Founded in 2016, Blue Leopard LLC is led by founder & Managing Director, Eric J. Siano, who is of Hispanic descent.

“Blue Leopard is thrilled to receive the NMSDC certifications,” said Chris Ransick, Head of Consulting at Blue Leopard. “Having these certifications provides a number of benefits to minority-owned business like ours as well as the corporations supporting supplier diversity. We look forward to partnering with NMSDC, and their corporate members.”

About Blue Leopard LLC
Blue Leopard LLC is digital and marketing transformation firm. Our mission is to help organizations to be more transparent, efficient, competitive, accountable, and profitable. At Blue Leopard we focus on the intersection of the digital and physical worlds. We work with your teams to achieve growth by cutting through the complexities of the digital landscape and helping transform your digital, marketing and sales capabilities, processes and technologies. Blue Leopard LLC is a Minority Owned Business. Connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
