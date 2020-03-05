Wheel Fun Rentals Introduces Swan Boat Rentals at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Downtown Long Beach

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wheel Fun Rentals Press Release

Long Beach, CA, March 05, 2020 --(



Swan boats are a classic, iconic piece of American history dating back to 1877 when they were first established in the Boston Commons, and then later spread to neighborhood lakes around the U.S. by the early-to-mid 1900's. Swan boats are one of few experiences that have changed so little over time, visitors can practically replicate the beloved rides they took in their own childhoods. Sharing those memories with the young ones makes for an even more special voyage.



The new swan boats come in two sizes. The large swan boat seats up to five guests, while the small swan boat seats two adults and two children under 10 years old, making them perfect for any size family or group outing. All boats come equipped with a Bimini top for sun shade. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks aboard the swan boats (no alcohol or large coolers allowed), and life jackets are included with every rental to ensure guests have a safe, smooth ride. All ages are welcome to ride. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, 18 years of age or older, for the rental transaction; and, onboard the boat if the minor is under 15 years old.



Also premiering at Rainbow Lagoon are the popular Swan Boat Night Rides. Once the sun begins to set, the swans glow with LED lights that are mounted onto the sides and neck, creating an electrifying twilight experience that pairs perfectly with the Downtown Long Beach skyline and the glittering Pike Ferris Wheel. Night Rides are perfect for date nights and friends/family outings, as well as special occasions like birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette weekends, and anniversary celebrations.



“Our bike rental location at Shoreline Village has been a Long Beach staple for years,” said Al Stonehouse, President of Wheel Fun Rentals. “We’re thrilled to offer a new activity that both locals and travelers can enjoy both in the sunshine and under the stars.”



Sheena Walenta

(805) 650-7770



https://wheelfunrentals.com/



