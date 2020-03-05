Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Maximizing Your Smart Retail Business with Axiomtek's Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM)

Axiomtek's Intelligent Remote Device Management is a value-added remote device management solution for Axiomtek's digital signage players.

City of Industry, CA, March 05, 2020 --(



The RMD platform’s hardware EDID emulation function plays an important role in multi-display video wall applications by resolving communication errors between display and source. If one of the displays stops functioning, the remaining displays on the video wall can still operate normally without interruption. Through the auto power on/off scheduling function, digital signage devices can be automatically turned on or off at a specific time, regardless of whether there are large amount of devices distributed in many different locations. Users can also monitor system voltages, temperatures and fan speeds from the dashboard of SMART guard. The RDM offers I/O port protection to keep signage devices safe and secure in public spaces. This trustworthy function can prevent unexpected intrusions. In cases where digital signage devices are malfunctioning, the RDM’s remote repair function allows systems integrators and managed service providers to remotely restart the devices quickly and efficiently.



“Axiomtek’s RDM aims to address the challenge of managing multiple digital signage devices remotely in the retail industry,” said Ruei Tong, a product manager at Axiomtek. “We believe that integrating the RDM with our DSP series offers integrators and managed service providers a cost-effective and user-friendly device management solution in an increasingly complex, IoT-integrated smart device world.”



The Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) is now supported by Axiomtek's Digital Signage Players – the DSP series. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



