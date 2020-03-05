Mycocycle Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum

Press Releases Mycocycle, LLC Press Release

One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Mycocycle will present its waste-to-resource process to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholder.

Chicago, IL, March 05, 2020 --(



Mycocycle’s patent-pending waste-to-resource technology uses fungi to clean toxins out of petrochemical and asphalt containing materials, transforming them into a non-toxic biomass for reuse. Their remediation process is delivered on-site via an Engineered Ecosystem, at both waste management and manufacturing facilities, diverting materials from landfill.



"We are delighted by the support of NREL as we develop clean technologies to help companies have a positive impact on reducing their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. Through industry collaboration, we will drive disruptive innovation and support a more circular economy," says Mycocycle Founder, Joanne Rodriguez.



More than 500 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year’s IGF in Denver. Among them will be 40 of the nation’s most promising start-up companies, including Mycocycle, that will be presenting their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts. In addition, the companies will compete for the 2020 Clean Energy Venture Awards.



“It’s our 25th anniversary and the IGF has become more crucial than ever,” said Richard Adams, director of NREL’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center that manages the IGF. “We are excited to see the clean technologies the IGF presenters deliver this year. These technologies not only address market needs but offer viable solutions to the world’s energy challenges.”



For more information and a complete list of IGF presenting companies, please visit nrelforum.com



Joanne Rodriguez

630-235-1526



Mycocycle.com



