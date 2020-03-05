Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Lowell

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Hilltop Home in Lowell

Eugene, OR, March 05, 2020 --(



515 Sunridge Ln is listed for $632,000.



If you are interested in this home or other homes in Lowell, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home offers a large main level living area with a gas fireplace, balcony, and a large versatile bonus room. The master suite has access to a private balcony of its own, extra deep soaking tub, and a huge walk in closet. This home also offers multigenerational living or short term rental potential on the lower level with three bedrooms, bonus space, laundry room, and private access.515 Sunridge Ln is listed for $632,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Lowell, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty