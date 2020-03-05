Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Receive press releases from Testrite Visual: By Email RSS Feeds: Testrite Visual Partners with Core Creative Group

Hackensack, NJ, March 05, 2020 --(



2019 marked Testrite Visual’s 100th year of cost-effective, domestic manufacturing. Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Testrite’s product line is manufactured here in the USA, which sets it apart from the competition. Testrite manufactures displays for leading brands and retailers that have graphic integration at their core.



Testrite’s comprehensive catalog of products is value-oriented. Almost 100% of vertical integration means the company can keep prices lower than competitors who outsource. Both inside and outside sales representatives are available to help customers find exactly what they need. Exceptional speed and service are Testrite guarantees on both stock and original custom projects. They can be found at Testrite.com.



“Testrite just celebrated 100 years,” Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite, said. “We are family owned and operated, and we offer a unique value to our customers as a true US Manufacturer. We are incredibly dedicated to our customers and meeting their needs. We are investing in the future of our brand by discovering new ways to reach our customers, expand our capabilities, and deliver solutions we know they desire most.”



“Working with partners like Testrite Visuals is what CCG was set up to do,” he said. “Fulfill ‘inhouse’ shortfalls with high-end professional services, on many simultaneous levels, without breaking the bank.”



Core Creative Group is a virtual marketing agency with over 35 years of experience and a broad international reach. They are a one-stop-shop for brands that seek to enhance their marketing efforts and capitalize on the newest digital trends. Their team of tenured experts deliver services and solutions at a fraction of the cost of larger agencies and become extensions of the brands they choose to partner with. Hackensack, NJ, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Jersey-based manufacturer Testrite Visual has partnered with Core Creative Group to commemorate its 100th anniversary with a creative-marketing remodel for the new decade. In order to better understand the needs of its customers, Testrite’s overhauled branding will include a new visual identity, website, and customer experience.2019 marked Testrite Visual’s 100th year of cost-effective, domestic manufacturing. Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Testrite’s product line is manufactured here in the USA, which sets it apart from the competition. Testrite manufactures displays for leading brands and retailers that have graphic integration at their core.Testrite’s comprehensive catalog of products is value-oriented. Almost 100% of vertical integration means the company can keep prices lower than competitors who outsource. Both inside and outside sales representatives are available to help customers find exactly what they need. Exceptional speed and service are Testrite guarantees on both stock and original custom projects. They can be found at Testrite.com.“Testrite just celebrated 100 years,” Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite, said. “We are family owned and operated, and we offer a unique value to our customers as a true US Manufacturer. We are incredibly dedicated to our customers and meeting their needs. We are investing in the future of our brand by discovering new ways to reach our customers, expand our capabilities, and deliver solutions we know they desire most.”“Working with partners like Testrite Visuals is what CCG was set up to do,” he said. “Fulfill ‘inhouse’ shortfalls with high-end professional services, on many simultaneous levels, without breaking the bank.”Core Creative Group is a virtual marketing agency with over 35 years of experience and a broad international reach. They are a one-stop-shop for brands that seek to enhance their marketing efforts and capitalize on the newest digital trends. Their team of tenured experts deliver services and solutions at a fraction of the cost of larger agencies and become extensions of the brands they choose to partner with. Contact Information Testrite Visual

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Testrite Visual