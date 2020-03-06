Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Champion Race Promotions Press Release

Receive press releases from Champion Race Promotions: By Email RSS Feeds: Arizona Dirt Track Drivers Support Encanterra Sweet Rides Car Show Fundraiser March 7 – San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ, March 06, 2020 --(



Lori Cutter, Founder of Champion Race Promotions and Champion Brand Strategist and Coach is a resident of Encanterra and member of the Encanterra Car Club and has created a racing section amidst the overall car show. Cutter says, “race drivers have huge hearts for supporting charity events and enjoy every opportunity to get out in front of their race fans and into the community to bring added value to their sponsors and also create awareness about their exciting sport, making new race fans.”



Representing Arizona’s dirt track drivers will be 2019 San Tan Ford 360 Sprint Car Champion Joshua Shipley, Sprint Car drivers Alex Pettas, Mark Clark and 2019 ASCS Rookie of Year Ronald Webster. Axton Romero, 12 years old will represent the Power 600 Micro Sprints, with 2019 runner-up National Rookie of the Year IMCA Sports Mod driver Taylor Kuehl and Kylie Salo displaying their full-body machines.



Muscle cars, classic cars, high performance and collector vehicles will compete for prizes in various categories and display their cars on the grounds of Encanterra, a Trilogy Resort Community in San Tan Valley located at 36460 N Encanterra Drive. Guests will have the opportunity to talk to car owners, get their photos taken and vote on their favorite cars. A silent auction will be held as part of the show with some incredible gifts.



Cutter has secured some unique silent auction items donated by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car organization which will be racing at USA Speedway in Tucson, AZ March 21st and AZ Speedway in Queen Creek, AZ on March 22nd as well as race tickets that will be raffled off throughout the day. Additionally, The Tony Stewart Foundation Accelerating Change, founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer and driver Tony Stewart, whose mission is to find grant money for organizations serving at-risk or endangered animals has provided some fun items going into the silent auction. “If you’re a race fan, you will want to be at the show to bid on these fantastic items provided by these two organizations sent in just for the car show fundraiser,” Cutter adds.



This is the second year the Encanterra Car Club has hosted the show in their community. Club President Phil Johnson, Greg Carras and members of the car club have worked tirelessly for months to organize this fun day and fundraiser for their neighboring nonprofit San Tan Animal Rescue. Besides the car show, music, food, raffle and 50/50 drawings as well as an open house at the model homes will fill your day. 100% of fundraising going to the San Tan Animal Rescue. If you have a vehicle that you would like to display in the Encanterra Car Club show, go to cruisinarizona.com or contact Phil Johnson at 541-977-6709 and register now.



The San Tan Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit no-kill animal rescue organization whose mission is to rescue dogs that have been abandoned, neglected, or otherwise placed in harm's way; to provide temporary housing for adoptable dogs, and to promote and encourage the responsible care of pets, especially spaying or neutering, micro-chipping and vaccination of dogs and puppies. San Tan Valley, AZ, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dirt track drivers from Arizona representing several classes of circle track racing will proudly display their fast machines at the Encanterra Car Club Sweet Rides Car Show and Fundraiser for the San Tan Animal Rescue Foster program on Saturday, March 7th. Drivers will be available to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures from 8am to 2pm.Lori Cutter, Founder of Champion Race Promotions and Champion Brand Strategist and Coach is a resident of Encanterra and member of the Encanterra Car Club and has created a racing section amidst the overall car show. Cutter says, “race drivers have huge hearts for supporting charity events and enjoy every opportunity to get out in front of their race fans and into the community to bring added value to their sponsors and also create awareness about their exciting sport, making new race fans.”Representing Arizona’s dirt track drivers will be 2019 San Tan Ford 360 Sprint Car Champion Joshua Shipley, Sprint Car drivers Alex Pettas, Mark Clark and 2019 ASCS Rookie of Year Ronald Webster. Axton Romero, 12 years old will represent the Power 600 Micro Sprints, with 2019 runner-up National Rookie of the Year IMCA Sports Mod driver Taylor Kuehl and Kylie Salo displaying their full-body machines.Muscle cars, classic cars, high performance and collector vehicles will compete for prizes in various categories and display their cars on the grounds of Encanterra, a Trilogy Resort Community in San Tan Valley located at 36460 N Encanterra Drive. Guests will have the opportunity to talk to car owners, get their photos taken and vote on their favorite cars. A silent auction will be held as part of the show with some incredible gifts.Cutter has secured some unique silent auction items donated by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car organization which will be racing at USA Speedway in Tucson, AZ March 21st and AZ Speedway in Queen Creek, AZ on March 22nd as well as race tickets that will be raffled off throughout the day. Additionally, The Tony Stewart Foundation Accelerating Change, founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer and driver Tony Stewart, whose mission is to find grant money for organizations serving at-risk or endangered animals has provided some fun items going into the silent auction. “If you’re a race fan, you will want to be at the show to bid on these fantastic items provided by these two organizations sent in just for the car show fundraiser,” Cutter adds.This is the second year the Encanterra Car Club has hosted the show in their community. Club President Phil Johnson, Greg Carras and members of the car club have worked tirelessly for months to organize this fun day and fundraiser for their neighboring nonprofit San Tan Animal Rescue. Besides the car show, music, food, raffle and 50/50 drawings as well as an open house at the model homes will fill your day. 100% of fundraising going to the San Tan Animal Rescue. If you have a vehicle that you would like to display in the Encanterra Car Club show, go to cruisinarizona.com or contact Phil Johnson at 541-977-6709 and register now.The San Tan Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit no-kill animal rescue organization whose mission is to rescue dogs that have been abandoned, neglected, or otherwise placed in harm's way; to provide temporary housing for adoptable dogs, and to promote and encourage the responsible care of pets, especially spaying or neutering, micro-chipping and vaccination of dogs and puppies. Contact Information Champion Race Promotions

Lori Cutter

503-349-2778





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Champion Race Promotions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend