iPOP’s Garrett Hedlund Feature, Burden, Hits Theaters

Los Angeles, CA, March 06, 2020 --(



In an article, published by the LA Times last week, Hedlund is heralded for his transformative acting. With film critic Kenneth Turan stating:



“Catch it now for the splendid performances of Garrett Hedlund and Andrea Riseborough. Though other gifted actors (Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Crystal Fox) do strong work, it is Hedlund and Riseborough who really make things happen.”



Turan continues on Hedland’s performance stating further:

“A powerful, persuasive actor known for his all-in work in films like 'On the Road' and 'Mudbound,' Hedlund has found a way to raise what he does to a higher level here.”



Hedlund plays the role of Mike Burden in this based on fact drama. Set in 1996, Burden tells the story of how of a member of the KKK reforms to abandon racism and find aide from an African American Minister (Whitaker). Written and directed by Andrew Heckler, the film was a passion project for Heckler who began writing the script in 1999.



A story of about the power of love to defeat hate, Burden is currently showing in theatres across the U.S.



Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Hedlund has continued to steal the screen in films like Tron: Legacy and Country Strong and will next be seen in Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



