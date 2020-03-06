iPOP Alum Chris Brochu’s Film, Recon, Set for Veterans Day Release

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alum Chris Brochu's latest film Recon will be released on Veterans Day, after Brainstorm Media acquired U.S. Distribution rights to the feature.

Recon is a WWII military drama based on true events, that premiered at the 2019 Austin Film Festival as Peace. The film follows the suicide mission of four soldiers as they work to survive the unseen threat of a sniper that follows their journey through the Italian mountains in the last days of the war. Brochu stars as one of the four soldiers and is joined by an all-star cast that includes Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, Bad Boys for Life), Franco Nero (Django, John Wick 2) and Sam Keeley.



The film is based off of the novel by Richard Bausch and is directed and written by Robert Port. Enderby Entertainment, who produced the feature aimed to “celebrate our nations heroes, remembering their incredible sacrifice through telling their story on screen.”



Bleiberg Entertainment, who introduced the film to EFM buyers called Recon “an American story with the power to resonate with audiences worldwide.”



It was after attending iPOP, that alumni Chris Brochu began his career. Brochu has continued to succeed in the industry with notable roles in The Vampire Diaries, Baja and Shameless. Aside from Recon, audiences can also look for Brochu in the role of Crispin Bowers on ABC’s The Rookie.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



