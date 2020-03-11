Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Unsolicited Press: By Email RSS Feeds: Former Rock Music Journalist Chris Drabick Releases New Novel with Unsolicited Press of Portland, Oregon

Portland, OR, March 11, 2020 --(



Set in Flint, Michigan in the late 1990s, this is th​​e story of Drew Nemec, a young man who has returned home despite his best efforts after experiencing heartbreak. At a local bar, Drew finds who he is through the company of others and the confidence he finds in himself.



Advance Praise for "The Way We Get By"

"In an era when indie rock and the culture it spawned continually recedes from the public consciousness, it's edifying to find a novel like "The Way We Get By" -- an instantaneous portal to the people and the fabric of the barroom nineties, adroitly described by an author who seems to understand that world with a depth and insight his characters would always feel obligated to ignore." -Chuck Klosterman, author of Downtown Owl



“What good is there in being the hippest, smartest, most brokenhearted guy in Flint, Michigan, circa nineteen-ninety-nowhere? Quite a bit, it turns out. In his world-wise debut, Chris Drabick weaves together a rotation of characters stuck inside a dive bar, with a keen eye for 1990s culture, from the Anchor Steam on tap to Stereolab on the jukebox to the new Dolph Lundgren movie at the video store. With a Rust-Belt voice and sneaky-smart craft, The Way We Get By will make you glad you chose this barstool.” -David Giffels, author of Furnishing Eternity and The Hard Way on Purpose



Chris Drabick is a former rock music journalist whose fiction has appeared in Cease, Cows, Midwestern Gothic, After the Pause and Great Lakes Review, and non-fiction in BULL and Stoneboat, among others. He is a graduate of the NEOMFA, the northeast Ohio consortial program. He teaches English and Creative Writing at the University of Akron in Ohio.



"The Way We Get By" (978-1-950730-37-7) is available as a paperback and an ebook wherever books are sold. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market. The author is available for media appearances, interviews, and readings.

Founded in 2012, Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Portland, OR, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "The Way We Get By," a dramatic novel by Chris Drabick. "The Way We Get By" is a novel of triumph over despair. A story of coming home to heal among those we know best.Set in Flint, Michigan in the late 1990s, this is th​​e story of Drew Nemec, a young man who has returned home despite his best efforts after experiencing heartbreak. At a local bar, Drew finds who he is through the company of others and the confidence he finds in himself.Advance Praise for "The Way We Get By""In an era when indie rock and the culture it spawned continually recedes from the public consciousness, it's edifying to find a novel like "The Way We Get By" -- an instantaneous portal to the people and the fabric of the barroom nineties, adroitly described by an author who seems to understand that world with a depth and insight his characters would always feel obligated to ignore." -Chuck Klosterman, author of Downtown Owl“What good is there in being the hippest, smartest, most brokenhearted guy in Flint, Michigan, circa nineteen-ninety-nowhere? Quite a bit, it turns out. In his world-wise debut, Chris Drabick weaves together a rotation of characters stuck inside a dive bar, with a keen eye for 1990s culture, from the Anchor Steam on tap to Stereolab on the jukebox to the new Dolph Lundgren movie at the video store. With a Rust-Belt voice and sneaky-smart craft, The Way We Get By will make you glad you chose this barstool.” -David Giffels, author of Furnishing Eternity and The Hard Way on PurposeChris Drabick is a former rock music journalist whose fiction has appeared in Cease, Cows, Midwestern Gothic, After the Pause and Great Lakes Review, and non-fiction in BULL and Stoneboat, among others. He is a graduate of the NEOMFA, the northeast Ohio consortial program. He teaches English and Creative Writing at the University of Akron in Ohio."The Way We Get By" (978-1-950730-37-7) is available as a paperback and an ebook wherever books are sold. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market. The author is available for media appearances, interviews, and readings.Founded in 2012, Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Contact Information Unsolicited Press

Eric Rancino

619-354-8005



www.unsolicitedpress.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unsolicited Press