Devart Released ODBC Driver for NexusDB

Devart announced the release of ODBC driver for NexusDB, a client/server and embedded database system for Delphi, C++ Builder, and .NET applications.

The solution provides full support for the standard ODBC API functions and data types and can connect to the NexusDB server directly via TCP/IP. It also supports multilingual NexusDB databases: Latin, Cyrillic, or Chinese. However, due to the specifics of NexusDB, some third-party tools can connect to the DBMS only in Remote mode. See the third-party tools page in the vendor’s documentation for the complete list of such tools.



As an extra benefit comes cost-effective deployment: the driver is a standalone installation file that does not require the user to install or update any dependencies, while large organizations with hundreds of machines can use the silent install method with an OEM license.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



