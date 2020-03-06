PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Devart Released ODBC Driver for NexusDB


Devart announced the release of ODBC driver for NexusDB, a client/server and embedded database system for Delphi, C++ Builder, and .NET applications.

Prague, Czech Republic, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of connectivity solutions for various databases and cloud services, announced the release of ODBC driver for NexusDB. The driver can be used to access data in NexusDB databases from various analytics, database management and reporting tools, IDEs and programming languages on Windows (32/64 bit).

The solution provides full support for the standard ODBC API functions and data types and can connect to the NexusDB server directly via TCP/IP. It also supports multilingual NexusDB databases: Latin, Cyrillic, or Chinese. However, due to the specifics of NexusDB, some third-party tools can connect to the DBMS only in Remote mode. See the third-party tools page in the vendor’s documentation for the complete list of such tools.

As an extra benefit comes cost-effective deployment: the driver is a standalone installation file that does not require the user to install or update any dependencies, while large organizations with hundreds of machines can use the silent install method with an OEM license.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Contact Information
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
Contact
www.devart.com

