Shorecrest Thespians Nominated for Broadway Star of the Future Awards

The Shorecrest Upper School Performing Arts performance of "The Crucible" was adjudicated by the 2019-2020 Broadway Star of the Future Team sponsored by the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Its cast was honored with nominees, including: Eric Jacobson ‘21 (John Proctor), Best Outstanding Actor in a Play; Shannon Wright ‘20 (Abigail Williams), Best Outstanding Actress in a Play; and Evan Hoefer ‘21 (Reverend John Hale), Best Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play.

St. Petersburg, FL, March 06, 2020



The winners will be announced at the 2020 Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Straz Center.



Last year, Shorecrest thespians performed a medley from their 2019 spring musical "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" in the Tony Awards®-inspired extravaganza at the Straz Center in Tampa, FL. The Shorecrest production won the top honor among the 43 high school productions from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee Counties.



From selected Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Musical winners, a Best Actor and Actress winner will be announced to represent Florida in the 2020 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards®, in New York City. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, The Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting and elevating the importance of arts education. Students work with professional directors and producers to be considered for several recognitions during a life-changing summer in New York City, expenses paid.



Shorecrest alumnae Kylie Heyman ‘15 and Senna Prasatthong-osoth ‘19 each represented Florida at the Jimmy Awards in the past. Senna, now a student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, will be hosting the Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase at the Straz Center.



About Shorecrest Performing Arts:

Shorecrest thespians are led by choreographer and dance instructor Cheryl Lee and theatre and playwriting instructor Bill Leavengood ‘78. Lee has trained with members of the Royal Ballet and the New York City Ballet and has won national awards for her choreography of tap, lyrical, jazz and musical theatre productions. Leavengood, an alumnus of Shorecrest Preparatory School, is a two-time Eugene O'Neill Award winning playwright. He has several off-Broadway plays to his credit, including Florida Crackers, which was part of Circle Repertory’s 20th Anniversary season.



About Shorecrest:



Rachel Barrett

727-522-2111



www.shorecrest.org



