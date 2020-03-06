Las Vegas Author and Master Educator Judy Shine Logan Has Signed with California Digital Media Marketing Company FoxPromotions

FoxPromotions is happy to announce that noted Las Vegas author and public speaker Judy Shine Logan has entrusted her social media marketing with the company. The writer of the acclaimed book "Shelter Me" is excited about joining forces with the Southern California's FoxPromotions.

Canyon Country, CA, March 06, 2020 --(



An educator for over 25 years, Judy has developed curricula for a Fortune 500 healthcare system and also contributed to creating and provided training for a Pre-GED curriculum for an east coast school system. She also held down the position of business coordinator in a psychiatry department in a Massachusetts community hospital. Many of her experiences seem to come to life in her writings.



Her well known novel "Shelter Me" brings to light the horror of domestic violence, abandonment, fear and hopelessness. The subtitle of "Shelter Me," when friendship is all that remains, describes what happens when two women go through abuse, loss, and motherhood and seem to find a common bond later in life.



William Fox of FoxPromotions said, "We are truly excited and humbled that Judy is allowing us to get her word out. The issues Judy writes about are becoming more prevalent in today's society. And if we can get Ms. Logan's wonderful work out and help just one person, we've done our job."



Living in Las Vegas, Nevada Judy is a member of various speaking and writing groups. She is happy with her association with The Coffee House Tours, a group of local writers that hold signings throughout the area and nationwide.



Judy Shine Logan, accomplished writer, pubic speaker, master educator and radio talk show guest has a message to tell. FoxPromotions has agreed to create new avenues and platforms to do just that.



Information about Ms. Logan can be found on her website and numerous social platforms. She is also being featured now on the FoxPromotions site, "From the pages..." Canyon Country, CA, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Las Vegas author Judy Shine Logan has agreed to allow FoxPromotions to begin maximizing her social media presence. Ms. Logan is a member of numerous writers' groups in Las Vegas.An educator for over 25 years, Judy has developed curricula for a Fortune 500 healthcare system and also contributed to creating and provided training for a Pre-GED curriculum for an east coast school system. She also held down the position of business coordinator in a psychiatry department in a Massachusetts community hospital. Many of her experiences seem to come to life in her writings.Her well known novel "Shelter Me" brings to light the horror of domestic violence, abandonment, fear and hopelessness. The subtitle of "Shelter Me," when friendship is all that remains, describes what happens when two women go through abuse, loss, and motherhood and seem to find a common bond later in life.William Fox of FoxPromotions said, "We are truly excited and humbled that Judy is allowing us to get her word out. The issues Judy writes about are becoming more prevalent in today's society. And if we can get Ms. Logan's wonderful work out and help just one person, we've done our job."Living in Las Vegas, Nevada Judy is a member of various speaking and writing groups. She is happy with her association with The Coffee House Tours, a group of local writers that hold signings throughout the area and nationwide.Judy Shine Logan, accomplished writer, pubic speaker, master educator and radio talk show guest has a message to tell. FoxPromotions has agreed to create new avenues and platforms to do just that.Information about Ms. Logan can be found on her website and numerous social platforms. She is also being featured now on the FoxPromotions site, "From the pages..."