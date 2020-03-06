Vitex LLC Introduces New Pure Fiber DisplayPort Extender LDP-201-TR



Englewood Cliffs, NJ, March 06, 2020 --(



This latest fiber optic extender, LDP-201-TR is DP 1.2 compliant and designed with commercial installations in mind where fiber is deployed in tight plenum spaces. DisplayPort signal can be extended to 300m over fiber with this latest product from Vitex.



LDP-201-TR consists of 6’ TX and RX connector pigtails with pre-terminated MPO ends. Connection between the pigtail ends are made with a plenum rated fiber optic MPO cable. Locking couplers ensure proper alignment. The connector cables support 3VDC power at source and display for clean and reliable power connection.



LightBolt Pure Fiber DisplayPort extender supports 21.6Gbps bandwidth and resolution up to 8Kx4K with use of 4:2:0 or VESA Display Stream Compression, or 5K without compression, or 4K@60Hz 24-bit without compression. Another advantage of the LDP-201-TR is that no special tools are required for installation.



LightBolt Pure Fiber DisplayPort extenders are also medically certified and comply with 60601-1: 2005/A1: 2012 and FCC/CE.



Product Features



· DisplayPort 1.2 connection up to 1000 feet (304.8m)

· Full size DisplayPort connectors with mechanical latches for secure connection

· Pre-wire and connect – No splicing or fiber terminations required

· Data rate 21.6 Gbps

· Resolution up to 8Kx4K with use of 4:2:0 or VESA Display Stream Compression

· Supported features: DisplayPort 1.4, HDCP v2.2, HDR, BT.2020

· LED status indicator at Tx & Rx connectors, powered LED verifies connectivity

· Power T: 0.5W R: 0.5W; 5V DC

· Fiber optic cable pull strength - 60 pounds

· Medically certified - comply with 60601-1: 2005/A1: 2012 and FCC/CE



Attractively priced, LDP-201-TR is ideally suited for applications requiring long distances and flawless image quality.



About Vitex



