PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Pentek Introduces New Sentinel Recorder for Military Signal Intelligence Applications Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest; Scan and search from 800 MHz to 26.5 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; 4U chassis with front panel hot-swappable SSDs; Storage capacities to 245 TB - November 02, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

SOSA Consortium Members Pentek, Herrick Technology Laboratories and Kontron Teamed Up to Deliver C4ISR Demonstrator System Designed to meet the requirements of emerging standards from The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture Consortium; C4ISR demonstrator system delivered to the U.S. Army - October 17, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

P3iD Technologies and iKAN Software Introduce DoxaScan for Fujitsu fi-7300NX Document Scanner with NX Manager and Virtual Document Center P3iD and iKan Software collaborate to offer innovative PC-less and pull-scanning capability directly from web browsers without a local scanner driver installation required. - September 03, 2019 - P3iD Technologies, Inc.

Pentek Enhances Navigator Design Suite for the RFSoC Quartz Architecture Advanced FPGA development tools for RF and microwave applications; New capabilities support the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC; Navigator Design Suite speeds development and custom IP integration. - June 07, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Deviceworx Technologies Inc. and iLink Systems Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement to Create All-Inclusive IoT Solutions Deviceworx Technologies Inc. (Deviceworx), an Internet of Things (IoT) focused device-centric engineering firm, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with iLink Systems Inc. (iLink), a systems integrator that has extensive experience in developing and deploying cloud-based IoT solutions. iLink... - May 08, 2019 - Deviceworx Technologies Inc.

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ATEN Enhances Android Mobile Gaming Experience New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Pentek’s Jade Architecture Digital I/O XMC Module Now Available 38 pairs of Configurable LVDS Digital I/O; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration - March 15, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Pentek’s Jade Architecture SOSA Aligned LVDS XMC Module with Optical I/O Now Available 28 pairs of LVDS digital I/O; Optional front panel optical interface; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - February 01, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Report Comparing the Durability of Three Chromebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Chromebook 5190 survived more hinge cycles and more micro-drops than the HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE and the Lenovo 100e Chromebook. - January 18, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

ATEN Technology Launches New Presentation Switch Series Versatile, Multi-in-one Presentation Solutions Meet Commercial and Education Collaborative Meeting Demands - January 16, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

After Thirteen Years in the Cable Manufacturing Industry, Koincable Continues to Strive For Koincable, being “good enough” is not enough. There's always room for improvements, no matter how small. The company continues to learn, research, and come up with effective strategies to make sure that they remain at the top. - December 14, 2018 - Koincable

MEMXPRO Launches mSMART Storage Device Monitoring for AIoT mSMART reveals original host controller details and lifespan information. - December 06, 2018 - MemxPro

Azpen Innovation Debuts Qi Wireless Charging Station with the Google Assistant Azpen Innovation, an award winning developer of wireless charging products for Qi enabled devices, will launch an innovative Qi Wireless Charging Sound Hub with the Google Assistant at CES 2019. The DockAll Assist model G600 is an all-in-one docking station with Qi Wireless Charging and Google Assistant... - December 05, 2018 - Azpen Innovations

Pentek Expands Talon Extreme Rugged 1/2 ATR Recorder Family -Eight-channel phase-coherent RF/IF Recorder. - Up to 4 GB/s real-time recording rate. - Removable SSD QuickPac drive pack holds up to 30.7 TB. - Environmentally-sealed, conduction-cooled design ideal for harsh mechanical and thermal environments such as UAV’s, aircraft pods and military vehicles - December 01, 2018 - Pentek, Inc.

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Asigra Partners Choosing Preventative Over Reactive Strategies to Defeat Ransomware Attack-Loops™ The Best Defense Against a Ransomware Attack is a Clean Backup, Using a Cyber Security Enabled Backup/Recovery Solution - November 27, 2018 - Asigra

Cyber Crucible Launches CollectiPede Cyber Crucible, Inc. (www.cybercrucible.com), today announced the launch of CollectiPede. The newest addition to the Cyber Crucible product portfolio provides organizations of all sizes with an effective and scalable capture solution with the ability to search historical network traffic. “We are... - November 21, 2018 - Cyber Crucible, Inc.

FLX Announces Innovative Crypto Currency Hardware Wallet FLX Partnership (https://www.flxwallet.com) has released its innovative crypto currency hardware wallet (FLX One) and the simple to use backup device (FLX Key). The wallet has been designed to be both secure and extremely easy to use by both new and seasoned crypto currency owners and supports many currencies. - November 20, 2018 - FLX Partnership

Innergie Announces Launch of Small and Powerful 60W USB-C Adapter Innergie is proud to announce the launch of a small and powerful 60W USB-C adapter, which will be available through Amazon on December 1, 2018. There is a pre-launch marketing campaign that lasts from Nov. 16th to Dec. 9th through which everyone can win discounts based on a tier system by leaving emails. - November 20, 2018 - Innergie

The 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase Helps Shoppers Find the Perfect Tech Gift Principled Technologies introduces the 2018 XPRT Spotlight Black Friday Showcase, a free tool that provides side-by-side comparisons of some of the season’s most popular tech gifts. - November 19, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies: New Dell P-Series Displays Can Boost Productivity in Dual-Display Mode, Provide a Better User Experience Than Earlier Models Principled Technologies (PT) found the new Dell 24 Monitor – P2419H had productivity advantages in dual-display mode and offered greater flexibility than an older Dell display. - November 15, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Examines How Dell P-Series Displays Can Deliver Greater Flexibility and Convenience Than an HP Monitor Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell 24 Monitor – P2419H offered multiple design advantages over the HP EliteDisplay E243. - November 15, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. Named a Finalist in the 2018 CRN Tech Innovator Awards ATEN’s 4K HDMI Over IP Extender Recognized in the Display LCD/Signage/Projection/GPU Category - November 14, 2018 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

MOEV Inc. Brings Smart EV Charging to LA Cleantech Incubator Smart EV charging company MOEV (pronounced “move”) Inc. is a start-up "portfolio company" rooted in the fertile entrepreneurial soil at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) in the city’s Arts District, where MOEV's smart EV charging solution for workplaces and fleets has been installed in the parking lot. - November 12, 2018 - MOEV Inc.

DINI Group Announces Immediate Availability of the DNVUPF4A – FPGA-based Prototyping for 5G DINI Group announces the immediate availability of the DNVUPF4A, an ASIC prototyping system hosting 4 of the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU13P, the industry’s largest FPGA for DSP applications. Combined with high-speed ADCs and DACs via FMC, the DNVUPF4A is ideal for 5G prototyping. - November 10, 2018 - Dini Group

eWireless Launches Line of Wireless Access Points Designed for Customer Engagement eWireless™, a pioneer in interactive and strategic public WiFi solutions today announced their first line of original cloud managed Wireless Access Points engineered to interact with consumers. With the capacity to manufacture their own equipment eWireless will now offer Wireless Access Points that are purpose built with features designed to allow for the best possible customer experience and consumer engagement. - November 05, 2018 - eWireless

Pentek’s New Quartz RFSoC Development Platform Speeds Application Design *Low-cost, single-slot 3U VPX development chassis *Supports Pentek’s Quartz RFSoC FPGA products *Dual MPO optical interfaces support 100 GigE high-speed data streaming *Ideal for defense, radar, wireless, SIGINT and DRFM applications - November 01, 2018 - Pentek, Inc.

All Points Awarded Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Contract All Points Logistics LLC (All Points) has been named an awardee on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). CIO-SP3 is a 10-year, multiple award, Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ)... - October 31, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

America Strong Business Systems Acquires GP Copiers Sales and Service Houston based America Strong Business Systems has acquired GP Copiers Sales and Service. ASBS is positioning itself to become Houston's largest independent office equipment dealer. - October 31, 2018 - America Strong Business Systems

HoloAsh is Selected for the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Regional Event in Tokyo HoloAsh has been selected from 1,117 high‐quality start‐up applications to participate in the regional Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge being held November 1, 2018 in Tokyo. About HoloAsh (https://holoash.com) Yoshua CEO has ADHD and he thinks we humans need to create a social... - October 24, 2018 - HoloAsh

iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

IKONA Joins NVIDIA Inception Program The Future of AI and Deep Learning. Inception nurtures dedicated and exceptional startups who are revolutionizing industries with advances in AI and data science. - October 17, 2018 - IKONA

All Points Announces Strategic Additions and Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team All Points Logistics (All Points), a leading provider of technical and management support services to the U.S. Government and its prime contractors, announces today two new additions to their Executive Leadership Team. Ben Farrah joins All Points as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kevin Brown... - October 16, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

Tier3D Phone and Watch Have Radical New Design for Artificial Intelligence & Mixed Reality Tier3D, a Silicon Valley company, has created a radical new design for a phone, watch, and Mixed Reality glass to enable crowdsourced Artificial Intelligence & Mixed Reality. Srini Srinivasan, a founder of Tier3D (and veteran Silicon Valley executive & investor/advisor with companies like WebEx,... - October 12, 2018 - Tier3D

kvm-tec is Now Available on KVMGalore Strengthening its presence in North America, kvm-tec teamed up with KVMGalore to offer its sophisticated line of KVM over IP products in the USA and Canada. - October 11, 2018 - KVMGalore

Principled Technologies Finds That a New Dell EMC Server with HGST Ultrastar SAS SSDs Can Sustain Higher Oracle Database Performance Than a Legacy Solution Principled Technologies (PT) measured Oracle database IOPS and latency on two solutions: a new Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd configured with HGST Ultrastar SS300 SAS SSDs, and an older Dell EMC PowerEdge R730xd with SATA SSDs. - October 08, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests OLTP and Data Analytics Performance of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Microsoft SQL Principled Technologies (PT) measured two types of database performance on Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Microsoft SQL, a preconfigured server-and-storage solution. - October 08, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Dell EMC Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes Test Results Principled Technologies (PT) explored how well a Dell EMC Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes cluster environment handled both online transactional processing (OLTP) workloads and online analytical processing (OLAP) data warehouse queries. - October 08, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.