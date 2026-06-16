Peripherals News
Move aside for news about computer peripherals, including storage devices, keyboards, printers, monitors, webcams and PC cameras. Get the latest news on new products, technology, company mergers and acquisitions and supporting services.
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors. - September 17, 2025 - Axxess Networks
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
AAEON Leverages MediaTek Genio SoCs for Its Latest SMARC Modules, the uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510
The uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510 combine the MediaTek Genio platform with flexible multimedia capabilities to provide industrial-grade SMARC modules. - August 16, 2025 - AAEON Technology
MacSolutions Plus Announces New Company President
MacSolutions Plus, a leader in Apple product sales, services, and IT solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Cleversley to the position of President. Zach, who has worked within the family-owned business for over a decade, will now oversee all company operations, continuing the legacy... - October 14, 2024 - MacSolutions Plus
AAEON Debuts AQ7-ADN Qseven Module Featuring Intel Processor N-Series & MIPI Camera Support
The AQ7-ADN extends AAEON’s adoption of the low-power Intel platform across its Computer-on-Modules range. - July 17, 2024 - AAEON Technology
VirtuAlarm Announces the Addition of Direct Customer Billing by Credit Card and EFT for All Its Dealers
VirtuAlarm is prepared to route all American Digital Monitoring accounts into the automated VirtuAlarm platform for faster signal processing with the addition of VirtuAlarm’s False Alarm Reduction platform to allow the Subscribers to CANCEL, ESCLATE or HOLD any alarm signal before forwarding it back to American Digital Monitoring for live operator processing. UL827, Intertek and FM will extent to both VirtuAlarm and American Digital Monitoring under their parent corporation, Cencom.com, Inc. - May 30, 2024 - VirtuAlarm
Platinum Copier Solutions of Humble, TX, Receives Highest Honor from Sharp for Outstanding Achievement
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) recently recognized Platinum Copier Solutions as a Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer. Sharp awards Hyakuman Kai Elite status to those dealers that have achieved $5 million plus in sales over the past year and embody the qualities of an exemplary... - April 19, 2024 - Platinum Copier Solutions
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Enova Launches Its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection Solution for USB3.x
Including OPAL2.0 host management software and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module - November 24, 2022 - Enova Technology Corporation
Clip Studio Paint Bundled with New Wacom Cintiq Pro 27, Providing an Inspiring Creative Tool for Professionals
Illustration, comic, webtoon and animation app Clip Studio Paint comes bundled with the new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 announced by Wacom on September 28. The bundle includes up to 6 months free*1 of the advanced grade Clip Studio Paint EX offering not only realistic brushes and tools for illustration and... - October 13, 2022 - Celsys Inc.
Electro Standards Model 8019 BNC Coaxial A/B Switch Reroutes Data with Flip of a Rotary Selector Switch
The Model 8019 BNC coaxial A/B Switch permits the sharing of devices with 75 Ohm BNC Coaxial Interfaces and is a high quality designed copper Switcher for network sharing applications. - August 03, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Vitex LLC Expands Its TAA Compliant Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading New Jersey-based fiber optics provider to telecom, datacom, and military markets is expanding its TAA-compliant product portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers. - April 02, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Wind Tunnel Allows Precise Thermal Studies of PCB Components
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is providing the CLWT-067 closed loop wind tunnel for thermally characterizing devices such as SSD cards, PCB components and heat sinks at controllable temperatures from ambient to 85°C. The wind tunnel produces air flows up to 7 m/s (1,400 ft/min). With customization, it can generate flows up to 50 m/s (10,000 ft/min). Its clear Lexan test chamber lets the user view the test specimen and allows for smoke stream and other flow visualization testing. - March 31, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Metro Esports Partners with YMCA of Bucks County to Bring Esports & STEM Education to Families Across the County
Metro Esports, an esports lounge and technology-based education center located on Street Road, in Warminster, Bucks County, has forged a partnership with YMCA of Bucks County to open an Esports gaming lounge at the YMCA’s Doylestown branch. The partnership will provide YMCA members, county... - February 22, 2022 - Metro Esports
Instrument Measures Air Velocity, Temperature, Pressure and Humidity
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced the iQx™ instrument system – a device that measures air temperature and velocity, surface temperature, air pressure drop, and humidity. Measurements can be made concurrently or individually. The iQx™ system is equipped with... - January 27, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS Was a Simple-to-Deploy Solution for Accessing Fully Featured Windows Apps from Chrome OS Devices, in Principled Technologies Testing
Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS also contained user-friendly features and enabled Windows use of certain USB accessories - January 26, 2022 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
FlexTouch Applies AI-Powered Optical Simulation Software to Eliminate Moiré Effect on Metal Mesh Touch Sensors
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, vehicles, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has applied artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to its proprietary optical design software to eliminate the moire effect for displays (e.g. LED, OLED) utilizing its metal mesh touch sensors. - January 21, 2022 - FlexTouch
Metro Esports Enters Into Historic Partnership with Central Bucks School District (PA) to Facilitate Competitive Esports Leagues
Metro Esports, a suburban Philadelphia digital sports and entertainment production agency is partnering with The Central Bucks School District to provide competitive league play for aspiring gamers. - December 07, 2021 - Metro Esports
Geolux Launches New Radar Level Sensors
Geolux has officially announced that the company has launched a new and improved version of contactless radar for measuring the water level. The improved water level sensor represents a new innovative product in the hydrology instrument line. - September 23, 2021 - Geolux
VirtuAlarm® Announces the Exclusive Partnership with YoLink® IoT Products to Provide Its False Alarm Reduction Platform with UL Monitoring to YoLink Customers
VirtuAlarm® announced its broad range of VirtuAlarm® alarm monitoring services are now available for users of YoLink products and systems, through a partnership between VirtuAlarm® and YoSmart®, parent company of YoLink®. - June 16, 2021 - VirtuAlarm
Pentek Announces SOSA Aligned Development Platform That Speeds Integration Tasks
*Developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard *Eight 3U VPX slots for a variety of acquisition and processing modules *Ready-to-run development platform for Pentek’s Models 5550 and 5553 Eight-Channel A/D and D/A Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Processors *Optional rear panel RF and optical connections - March 25, 2021 - Pentek, Inc.
Leading ID Card Printers Supplier & Security Solutions Provider in Middle East & Africa Region
With over 20 Years of Industry Experience, Digital Factors are the global solutions providers for Access Control Systems, Visitor Management, Cashless Solutions and so much more. Digital Factors have a long reputation of dealing with the most reputed Brands and achieving the highest level of Customer Satisfaction. Know more at www.dfsme.ae - March 16, 2021 - Digital Factors
Free Engineer-Level Training on Electronics Thermal Management
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is providing free monthly webinars to train design engineers on electronics thermal management issues, from the basics of thermal transfer to the use of heat pipes and exchangers. Presented throughout 2021, each live webinar includes detailed visuals and... - March 11, 2021 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release
As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based... - March 10, 2021 - Sencore
AirData and Autel Integration & Partnership to Reduce Risk on Autel EVO II Series with AirData Fleet Management; AirData Software Platform Integrates Autel EVO II Series
AirData UAV and Autel Enterprise Robotics are announcing a new partnership specially tailored to meet the needs of Autel Pilots across the USA: Autel EVO II users will receive a one-month free trial of AirData Enterprise fleet management software. This partnership assists Unmanned Pilots in managing flight data, maintenance scheduling, pilot currency, and livestreaming of any Autel EVO Series aircraft. - December 04, 2020 - Autel Robotics
Pentek Announces Design Win from Telemus for ELINT UAV Applications
Ultra-wideband and high dynamic range RF/IF recorder. Environmentally-sealed, conduction-cooled design ideal for harsh mechanical and thermal environments. - November 21, 2020 - Pentek, Inc.
DynaGrace Enterprise Adds TOSIBOX® Products to GSA MAS Schedule
DynaGrace Enterprises, a Data Science, Emerging Technology, and IIoT Automation WOSB Firm, has partnered with Industrial Automation powerhouse TOSIBOX® to add their line of products to the GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS). The IIoT products give federal government buyers easy access to... - October 09, 2020 - DynaGrace Enterprises
DynaGrace Enterprises Adds The S4 Group Building Automation Products to GSA MAS Contract
DynaGrace Enterprises, a Data Science, Emerging Technology, and IIoT Automation WOSB Firm, has added a quality line Building Automation System (BAS) products, manufactured by The S4 Group, to the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). - October 07, 2020 - DynaGrace Enterprises
Pentek Announces High-Speed Synchronizer and Distribution Board for Quartz RFSoC Products
Synchronizes sampling and data acquisition for multichannel phase-coherent systems; Provides single-sample synchronization accuracy between multiple channels and multiple boards; Synchronizes gating and triggering functions - October 03, 2020 - Pentek, Inc.
Autel Enterprise is Announces Its Partnership with FoxFury Lighting
System-Specific lighting Authorized for the Autel EVO II Series Aircraft - September 17, 2020 - Autel Robotics
RSA Debuts New Website Design and Resources
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) expands its commitment to serve their business clients, including their AEC customers, in getting back to business by developing a new interactive website that works to present exciting new options for their current Member companies. The highlight of... - July 23, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
Veego Lightweight Agent Enables Every Router, Extender and Mesh Equipment to Deliver a Perfected Internet Experience
Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced that its light-weight Veego Agent is able to reside non-intrusively in legacy and new routers and other Customer... - June 24, 2020 - CelerData
Pentek Launches Revolutionary ArchiTek FPGA Development Suite for Talon Recorders
*Complete development environment to add custom FPGA IP to Talon RF/IF signal recorders *Record only signals of interest to reduce storage capacity and post-processing *Ideal for SIGINT, COMINT and ELINT applications - May 16, 2020 - Pentek, Inc.
ESL Continues to Manufacture Secure Network Switches for Hospitals, Government Laboratories, and Other Facilities Around the World Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Electro Standards Laboratories is operating strong, continuing to manufacture and supply secure network switches for hospitals, institutions, government agencies and companies impacted by COVID-19. - April 15, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Pentek’s Four-Channel, 1.25 GHz D/A Jade Architecture XMC Ideal for Waveform Generation
Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Four D/A waveform generator IP modules simplify data playback; Navigator Design Suite speeds development and custom IP integration. - April 04, 2020 - Pentek, Inc.
Vitex LLC Introduces New Pure Fiber DisplayPort Extender LDP-201-TR
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to Pro AV and medical markets announced the launch of its own LightBolt brand Pure Fiber DisplayPort Extender, LDP-201-TR. This latest fiber optic extender, LDP-201-TR is DP 1.2 compliant and designed with commercial installations in mind... - March 06, 2020 - Vitex LLC
ATS Announces Record Sales with All Product Lines Seeing Activity
Advanced Thermal Solutions announced record sales to begin 2020. Sales and New Design Awards beat forecasts and were greater than the same period for 2019. Sales increases were seen across every product line including air and liquid cooling, instruments and wind tunnels. “We are delighted to... - March 03, 2020 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
PrintPlast Announces PVC Free Hotel Key Cards for Sustainable Hotels
Smart & Contactless Card Production Firm PrintPlast Announces Eco Friendly Hotel Key Cards - February 23, 2020 - PrintPlast
Process Technology, Inc. Expands Banner Engineering Coverage Into Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
Process Technology, Inc (PTI) along with Banner Engineering announces an expansion of territory to include Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. - February 04, 2020 - Process Technology, Inc.
Pentek Announces 6.4 GHz A/D and D/A Jade 3U VPX Module for Wideband Defense, Radar and Communication Applications
Utilizes state-of-art high-speed Texas Instruments A/Ds and D/As; Matching 6.4 GHz A/D and D/A sampling for wideband signals; 3U VPX with PCIe Gen.3x8, Optical I/O and RF I/O backplane options; Jade architecture uses Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA; Navigator Design Suite supports Xilinx Graphical Vivado IP Integrator. - January 09, 2020 - Pentek, Inc.
Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training
BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo
Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage
In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory Helped to Increase VDI Users in Principled Technologies Study
Additionally, the new memory technology facilitated better CPU and RAM utilization. - November 04, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Pentek Introduces New Sentinel Recorder for Military Signal Intelligence Applications
Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest; Scan and search from 800 MHz to 26.5 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; 4U chassis with front panel hot-swappable SSDs; Storage capacities to 245 TB - November 02, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.
Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers
Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events
ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC