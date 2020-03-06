New Esports Platform - Simracing.GP - Aims to be an Umbrella Service for Racing Games

Press Releases Simracing.GP Press Release

Simracing.GP aims to become a one-stop-shop for everything simracing and esports. It will provide participants with technological tools to participate and organize competitive online multiplayer races, whether a casual race with friends or a global esports competition.

“With Simracing.GP we are building the largest esports racing database in the world. All drivers can be ranked based on their performance and multiple metrics,” said Bram Hengeveld, CEO of RaceDepartment. “While the past ten years saw vast improvements in simracing physics and visuals, growing more comparable to true motorsports every update, the community side did not receive equivalent quality of upgrades. SGP will free organizers from the busy-work of hosting races, tracking results and statistics, as well as provide an evolving database of active racers who can be invited to events with the click of a button.”



Tomas Vaiciunas, COO of Nascent, adds, “Racing with SGP eliminates the need for individuals to maintain expensive dedicated servers. Every simracer will be able to freely host their races on our platform, developed on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). High skill drivers will be noticed by one of our artificial intelligence smart features like Talent Identification, enabling teams and organizations to easily recruit top talent across the globe. Our AI also enables recommendations for further driver development.”



A limited beta test of the platform is set to begin in March. Additional features will be released to testers over the coming months, with a wider public beta planned for Q2 2020. The Simracing.GP beta will launch with Assetto Corsa support. Future versions will include support for Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, Project Cars 2, rFactor 2. The platform is extendible to support upcoming titles.

