Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

Receive press releases from MTech Mobility: By Email RSS Feeds: MTech MDM is Now MTech Mobility, Relocates Global Headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Scales Its Branding and Operations to Meet Demand Growth

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 06, 2020 --(



“Over the past few years, we have evolved into a leading industry provider of robust mobility and IT services for the enterprise, so our name change was a logical next step in reflecting our expanded focus,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of MTech Mobility. “Although we will maintain our service center in Sarasota, Florida, relocating our global headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens allows us to provide redundancy in our service-delivery model, while enabling us to scale our service portfolio to meet increasing demand by our channel partners and end-user customers.”



MTech Mobility is a global provider of lifecycle and repair services for mobile assets and processes utilized by businesses and corporations. Originally founded in 2012 as MTech Repair, a consumer-focused service center for Apple and Samsung mobile-device repair, the company added MTech MDM in 2015 to leverage service and repair opportunities at organizations that rely exclusively on mobile devices to drive business. This move helped fuel explosive company growth, as well as expand into mobile device and lifecycle services.



“Today, we provide a full range of services that offloads the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, and managing mobility across the enterprise,” said Jay Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer of MTech Mobility. “Our customers can rely on us to deliver a consistent service experience around the world.



MTech’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. In each case, MTech helps keep companies’ key business mobility functions serviced, repaired, and running.



About MTech Mobility:



Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices of any kind. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and service center locations around the world, organizations turn to MTech to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing and refreshing devices for their workforce. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTech MDM, a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices, has announced its name change to MTech Mobility. Additionally, MTech Mobility has moved its global headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where it delivers world-class services for enterprise mobile devices and other IT assets in North America, as well as around the globe.“Over the past few years, we have evolved into a leading industry provider of robust mobility and IT services for the enterprise, so our name change was a logical next step in reflecting our expanded focus,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of MTech Mobility. “Although we will maintain our service center in Sarasota, Florida, relocating our global headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens allows us to provide redundancy in our service-delivery model, while enabling us to scale our service portfolio to meet increasing demand by our channel partners and end-user customers.”MTech Mobility is a global provider of lifecycle and repair services for mobile assets and processes utilized by businesses and corporations. Originally founded in 2012 as MTech Repair, a consumer-focused service center for Apple and Samsung mobile-device repair, the company added MTech MDM in 2015 to leverage service and repair opportunities at organizations that rely exclusively on mobile devices to drive business. This move helped fuel explosive company growth, as well as expand into mobile device and lifecycle services.“Today, we provide a full range of services that offloads the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, and managing mobility across the enterprise,” said Jay Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer of MTech Mobility. “Our customers can rely on us to deliver a consistent service experience around the world.MTech’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. In each case, MTech helps keep companies’ key business mobility functions serviced, repaired, and running.About MTech Mobility:Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices of any kind. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and service center locations around the world, organizations turn to MTech to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing and refreshing devices for their workforce. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Contact Information MTech Mobility

Joanna McKee

(844) 696-8324 Ext. 4247



https://www.mtechmobility.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTech Mobility Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend