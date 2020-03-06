PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Shed Creative

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Shed Creative: By Email RSS Feeds:

MöbiusEDGE Mobile App Builder for the Hospitality Industry Now Available


Perfect for Hospitality Brands with Limited Time, Expertise or Resources

Millbrook, NY, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MöbiusEDGE, a recently-launched hospitality app builder from The Shed Creative, offers a compelling alternative for the Hospitality industry. Hospitality brands have traditionally had to depend on agencies to create marketing collateral that allows them to connect with customers. This is often expensive and time-consuming.

The founders of The Shed Creative, a digital marketing provider for Hospitality brands, observed first-hand the difficulties agency dependency had upon Hospitality brands, and sought to provide a way for them to take back control of their connection with customers digitally. MöbiusEDGE was the result, and now, following widespread use by various businesses, the app builder is available specifically to all Hospitality brands.

MöbiusEDGE allows a business to easily build their hospitality mobile app through visual components using a simple control panel. The easy-to-use app builder provides the ability to implement nearly any customization needed. The feature-rich environment includes cross-platform capability, eCommerce, easy customization, event calendars and integration with third party tools (such as Open Table, etc.).

James Nash, MöbiusEDGE's co-founder, expressed, "We have deep roots in the Hospitality industry and love to see our clients succeed, but its become increasingly difficult due to exorbitant agency fees. So, by creating apps with MöbiusEDGE, Hospitality brands can take control of their digital connections with customers without the need to involve developers or agencies, and create the communications they need to succeed."
Contact Information
The Shed Creative
Ghennipher Weeks
845.605.0955
Contact
https://theshedcreative.com/mobiusedge

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Shed Creative
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help