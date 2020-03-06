MöbiusEDGE Mobile App Builder for the Hospitality Industry Now Available

Press Releases The Shed Creative Press Release

Millbrook, NY, March 06, 2020 --(



The founders of The Shed Creative, a digital marketing provider for Hospitality brands, observed first-hand the difficulties agency dependency had upon Hospitality brands, and sought to provide a way for them to take back control of their connection with customers digitally. MöbiusEDGE was the result, and now, following widespread use by various businesses, the app builder is available specifically to all Hospitality brands.



MöbiusEDGE allows a business to easily build their hospitality mobile app through visual components using a simple control panel. The easy-to-use app builder provides the ability to implement nearly any customization needed. The feature-rich environment includes cross-platform capability, eCommerce, easy customization, event calendars and integration with third party tools (such as Open Table, etc.).



James Nash, MöbiusEDGE's co-founder, expressed, "We have deep roots in the Hospitality industry and love to see our clients succeed, but its become increasingly difficult due to exorbitant agency fees. So, by creating apps with MöbiusEDGE, Hospitality brands can take control of their digital connections with customers without the need to involve developers or agencies, and create the communications they need to succeed." Contact Information The Shed Creative

Ghennipher Weeks

845.605.0955



https://theshedcreative.com/mobiusedge



