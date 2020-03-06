Mich Students Provide Love and Hugs

Press Releases Montessori International Children's... Press Release

Students at Montessori International make blankets for children at risk.

Community Service is an integral part of the MICH curriculum. The Linus Project was first introduced years ago as a way for one classroom to celebrate Make a Difference Day. It proved to be a perfect way for younger students to learn the concept of helping others. Organized by MICH’s PTO, this community service project has expanded to include participation by all the classrooms. As a result, this year, eighty blankets were created that Project Linus will send to organizations such as Anne Arundel Medical Center NICU, Baltimore Washington Medical Center NICU, Anne Arundel County Social Services, and Sarah’s House Shelter. (www.linusannapolis.org)



Margo King

410-757-7789



www.montessoriinternational.org



