Mich Students Provide Love and Hugs


Students at Montessori International make blankets for children at risk.

Annapolis, MD, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sometimes you just need a warm hug. Students from Montessori International Children’s House (MICH) hope that their hand-finished fleece blankets will provide comfort to children in hospitals, shelters, or anywhere that a child might be in need of comfort.

Community Service is an integral part of the MICH curriculum. The Linus Project was first introduced years ago as a way for one classroom to celebrate Make a Difference Day. It proved to be a perfect way for younger students to learn the concept of helping others. Organized by MICH’s PTO, this community service project has expanded to include participation by all the classrooms. As a result, this year, eighty blankets were created that Project Linus will send to organizations such as Anne Arundel Medical Center NICU, Baltimore Washington Medical Center NICU, Anne Arundel County Social Services, and Sarah’s House Shelter. (www.linusannapolis.org)

Montessori International Children’s House, an independent Toddler through 6th grade school recognized by the Association Montessori Internationale, has been inspiring excellence, nurturing curiosity and enhancing creativity for more than thirty years. MICH’s student-centered learning community emphasizes hands-on experiential learning, respect for self and others, and the development of inquiry skills that enhance lifelong learning. To learn more about MICH, please visit www.montessoriinternational.org.
Contact Information
Montessori International Children's House
Margo King
410-757-7789
Contact
www.montessoriinternational.org

