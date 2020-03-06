Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

Receive press releases from MTech Mobility: By Email RSS Feeds: MTech Mobility Announces Acquisition, Launches Atlanta Office and Expands Global Footprint to Asia

Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Acquires Atlanta-Based Industry Pioneer to Expand Product Portfolio and Grow Global Operations

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 06, 2020 --(



Wholly owned by MTech Mobility, ION will continue operations as a standalone company, as well as an e-commerce site offering a wide range of IT and mobility products. As part of the transaction, more than a dozen employees from ION have joined MTech Mobility, and will remain based in their current locations of Atlanta and China (Shenzhen and Hong Kong), respectively.



“Striking strategic acquisitions with key industry players, such as ION, will enable us to diversify our offerings and, in turn, help streamline and optimize the customer experience more effectively,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO of MTech Mobility. “Acquiring ION provides us access to new products and services, as well as increased profitable revenue and global operations, particularly in Asia, which has been a previously untapped market for us.”



Since 2010, ION has built supply-chain support systems for leading wireless repair brands. After years of repairing mobile devices, Josh Taylor, founder of APR Electronics (parent company of ION Parts), relocated to China to open an office for parts-sourcing, testing, and distribution. ION Parts was developed as a way to make these parts and quality-control methods available to a wider customer base. Mr. Taylor will remain with MTech as Vice President of Logistics.



"For the past decade, MTech Mobility and ION have enjoyed tremendous success as industry-leading logistics and repair services for mobile assets," said Joshua Taylor, Vice President of Logistics for MTech Mobility and the founder of ION Parts. "Being acquired by MTech Mobility is such a win-win opportunity, and I'm thrilled that we will continue to thrive and grow in such capable hands."



Between the acquisition and MTech Mobility’s recent move to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company now supports teams in Sarasota (Florida), Norcross (Georgia), and global offices in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, where it delivers world-class services for enterprise mobile devices and other IT assets in North America, as well as around the world.



