The Mad Dog Murder Performance a Standing-Room-Only Success at the Scientology Information Center

On Saturday February 29th, the Scientology Information Center hosted an old-time radio show performance of “The Mad Dog Murder” by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre to a packed audience.

Clearwater, FL, March 06, 2020 --(



The audience was captivated by the story’s suspenseful plot as it unfolded about a luckless Pekingese named “Toto” who gets used in a sinister homicide attempt. The diverse actors created the characters with their on-point Scottish, British and New York accents which added to the flavor of it all.



“While the story was a murder mystery, it had humor throughout with the audience chuckling along. A touch of romance and a happy ending with ‘the guy getting the girl’ makes for a nice change of entertainment style. It makes you feel like you were in the story, or at least at the theatre,” said Michelle, one regular attendee.



L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.



“These performances are so unique and entertaining that they draw large crowds every time. It never ceases to amaze me how much guests enjoy this unique type of entertainment,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.



The next L. Ron Hubbard Theatre performance in the Information Center will be on April 18, 2020. To learn more about the events or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



