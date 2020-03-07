Oxipit ChestEye Secures Medical Device Certification in Australia

The AI medical imaging company has received an Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods Class IIa medical device certificate for ChestEye AI imaging service. Medical device certification paves the way for clinical use of ChestEye in the Australian market. ChestEye imaging suite is already certified by the CE mark. Oxipit received CE certification last February, enabling clinical ChestEye deployment in 32 European countries.

In Australian market ChestEye will be used to produce preliminary reports for chest X-Rays featuring no abnormality. The platform will mark no-finding chest X-ray images in the radiologist workflow, including only the images that the software can deem healthy with high confidence. The platform will then present a preliminary report, which can be augmented or approved after an assessment by the radiologist.



“In a clinical setting, especially in primary care facilities, approximately half of the chest X-rays feature no abnormality. Yet they still require reporting by a medical specialist. By identifying healthy patient X-rays with high confidence, ChestEye minimizes required radiologist intervention for report approval featuring no abnormalities,” notes CEO of Oxipit Gediminas Peksys.



ChestEye imaging suite can identify 75 radiological findings covering over 90% of radiological cases presented to a radiologist on a daily basis.



"Australia presents a very advanced, well developed healthcare landscape. As in other advanced economies, there is a significant shortage of radiology specialists, inviting innovations to improve radiology workflow and reporting productivity. Building upon our experience in European markets, we are excited to introduce vanguard ChestEye capabilities for better patient care." – notes Oxipit CEO Gediminas Peksys.