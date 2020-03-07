Fairmas and LucaNet Enter Into Strategic Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fairmas GmbH Press Release

Through the combination of Fairmas and LucaNet, hotel groups can meet all requirements of modern financial controlling

Berlin, Germany, March 07, 2020 --



In times of globalization, concentration processes as well as growing competitive pressure with rising costs, the optimization of financial processes to secure long-term corporate success is becoming increasingly important. By combining both solutions, hotel groups not only meet all requirements of operational controlling and integrated financial planning, but can also prepare the required legal individual and consolidated financial statements at the same time – and all this in accordance with any accounting and/or industry standards such as HGB, IFRS and USALI.



Last year, the two Berlin-based experts for financial software already recognized the potential and benefits of working together as the two systems complement each other perfectly. Many hotel groups, such as the Novum Group in Hamburg, Meininger Hotels in Berlin and Lindner Hotels in Düsseldorf, are already using the combined solution of Fairmas and LucaNet with great success. Within the scope of these joint projects, an API-based interface was developed that guarantees an automated transfer between the applications. This eliminates manual data transfer, which is time-consuming and error-prone.



"Fairmas firmly believes that the removal of obstacles in the automated data exchange between different expert software significantly increases user-friendliness and thus creates space for more comprehensive analyses. We look forward to working with LucaNet. By combining our strengths, we are making it possible for our mutual customers to access a complete 360-degree picture of their financial situation - from the operational level to the top of the group," says Niels Schröder, Managing Director of Fairmas.



"With our solution for financial performance management, all processes in the areas of consolidation, planning, reporting and analysis are automated and accelerated. Together with Fairmas, a long-established hotel specialist for operational financial planning processes, we will form the perfect team in the future to always find the most intelligent solutions for our customers in the hotel industry," explains Dominik Duchon, Chief Sales Officer at LucaNet.



About Fairmas:

Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions, as well as daily benchmarking (only in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry since 2003. Currently, over 11,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 45 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products. For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com.



About LucaNet:

Since 1999, we’ve been going the extra mile as market leader in Financial Performance Management. We offer easy-to-use software coupled with expert consulting to master financial consolidation, planning, reporting, and data management. Our software provides 100% reliable data, making the lives of CFOs, controllers and group accountants a lot easier – every single day.



At LucaNet, we never tire of searching for the most intelligent solutions – for financial experts, by financial experts. We are constantly challenging ourselves and questioning the tried-and-true. And this resonates with our clients: more than 2,700 clients in over 50 countries put their trust in LucaNet, including names such as FTI Touristik, edding, Leica, Roland Berger and Vaude. From our headquarters in Berlin and our national and international offices to our partner network around the world: wherever financial teams need reliable data, we excel in making finance easier. Empowering you to focus more on the essence of your business. For more information, please visit www.lucanet.com. 