20 Years of Expertise in Archiving: KGS Software GmbH

The year 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of KGS Software GmbH. The former small supplier of specialized SAP interface technology has grown into an archive specialist capable of connecting any application with any storage medium.

From Hidden Star to Shining Beacon

The management and all employees care deeply about developing and marketing highly robust products. Company founders Reiner Kraus and Stefan Grau already laid the foundation for this corporate trait. Aside from this, most other things have undergone fundamental change over the past 20 years. It all began when the founders installed an SAP system on an old barebone PC and put it in a silver aluminum case, together with their proprietary SAPALink interface. Armed with this sample case, the two enterprising founders toured international trade fairs and presented their interface to DMS providers, with all the panache of sales agents or carpet salesmen. The founders quickly became quite successful as a supplier of SAP connectivity. They also made a name for themselves at SAP: In 2005, KGS became the only enterprise – beside SAP itself – authorized to carry out certifications for ArchiveLink (and later also for ILM) on behalf of SAP.



A project with a major chemical company then marked the starting point of KGS’s present core business model: When working on the introduction of a new memory technology, the KGS team realized that the monolithic DMS and archiving systems introduced huge overheads that were not needed at all. They found that it was sufficient to add a lean management layer to SAP ArchiveLink that communicates directly with the storage system. Based on this premise, the KGS Archive was developed for end customers to offer a true alternative to large DMS and ECM systems when all the customer wants to do is archive data.



At the end of 2018, founders Kraus and Grau transferred their shares to the German investment company Maxburg Capital Partners GmbH. Since then, Winfried Althaus has been acting as the sole managing director. To drive the expansion of the company, he put together a new six-member management team consisting of longstanding employees and new specialists recruited externally. “The way we operate is that we wake up every morning with the aim of leaving old patterns of thinking behind. This is the secret to coming up with truly inspired and forward-looking ideas,” says Johanna Zinn, Head of Marketing at KGS, describing the company philosophy in a nutshell. It is this philosophy that drives the company to dazzle its customers again and again – and this spark fuels the ongoing success of KGS.



What is to Come

“For us, performance continues to be the focus of our attention, not we ourselves,” says Althaus. “Our secret lies in being virtually invisible – not as a company and contact for our customers, of course, but as a product. If our archive runs so smoothly in the background that it doesn’t attract attention, then we’ve done a good job.”



KGS is seizing the opportunity created by the anniversary to put itself in the limelight even more than before: On the one hand, the 20th anniversary will be celebrated extensively with partners, customers and employees on several occasions. Moreover, a new look and feel, a new website and anniversary offers are being prepared, and KGS will officially launch the new “tia” product range – the intelligent archive – in spring 2020.



About KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG

KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, is an established expert for SAP archiving and document management. Leading companies across the globe rely on solutions from KGS to archive data in SAP. The broad KGS product portfolio ranges from high-performance SAP archives, ILM and document capturing through to fully automated SAP archive migration tools. KGS supplies third-party software providers with consistent, sophisticated and release-safe interfaces and offers professional consulting services to ensure a smooth technical integration. In 2005, KGS became a global outsourcing partner of SAP for SAP ArchiveLink and ILM interface certification, and as a global SAP Value Add Solutions Partner, the company, together with its international partners, serves high-end customers in the U.S., Canada, Africa, Australia, as well as in most European countries including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. 