Press Releases Venbridge Press Release

Receive press releases from Venbridge: By Email RSS Feeds: Venbridge Announces Funding to Agility CMS

Toronto, Canada, March 07, 2020 --(



"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to Agility CMS's growth trajectory through this funding," said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge Ltd. "At Venbridge, our goal is to support Canadian companies as they scale their operations, develop their technologies, and reach a wider client-base, so we're very excited for Agility CMS's future expansion."



"This funding will allow us to invest time and energy into the Content-First approach of our platform and educate customers, partners and developers on how to execute on this," said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS.



Unlike traditional lenders, Venbridge offers a selection of venture debt facilities that focus on growth and investability and are backed by unconventional assets such as SR&ED tax credits, government grants and monthly recurring revenue for SaaS companies.



"Many of the companies we work with lack traditional assets as their investment is focused on the technology they’re developing and the services they provide their clients. Our loans enable them to expand their operations and extend their runway until they’re in a stronger position to take on equity,” added Helman.



Venbridge’s approach to SR&ED Financing and MRR financing focuses on making the process as simple as possible so founders can get money within 5 business days and focus on their operations rather than worrying about securing funds.



About Venbridge



Venbridge is a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services. Venbridge’s services allow businesses to maximize their government tax incentives, better manage cash flow, and invest more in the areas they need.



For more information about Venbridge, please visit www.venbridge.com Toronto, Canada, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Venbridge announced that it has provided Agility CMS with venture debt funding to help promote Agility’s new offerings that aim to support a Content-First approach to building and managing digital properties. This facility is one of many that Venbridge provides Canadian companies to scale their operations."We are thrilled to be able to contribute to Agility CMS's growth trajectory through this funding," said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge Ltd. "At Venbridge, our goal is to support Canadian companies as they scale their operations, develop their technologies, and reach a wider client-base, so we're very excited for Agility CMS's future expansion.""This funding will allow us to invest time and energy into the Content-First approach of our platform and educate customers, partners and developers on how to execute on this," said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS.Unlike traditional lenders, Venbridge offers a selection of venture debt facilities that focus on growth and investability and are backed by unconventional assets such as SR&ED tax credits, government grants and monthly recurring revenue for SaaS companies."Many of the companies we work with lack traditional assets as their investment is focused on the technology they’re developing and the services they provide their clients. Our loans enable them to expand their operations and extend their runway until they’re in a stronger position to take on equity,” added Helman.Venbridge’s approach to SR&ED Financing and MRR financing focuses on making the process as simple as possible so founders can get money within 5 business days and focus on their operations rather than worrying about securing funds.About VenbridgeVenbridge is a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services. Venbridge’s services allow businesses to maximize their government tax incentives, better manage cash flow, and invest more in the areas they need.For more information about Venbridge, please visit www.venbridge.com Contact Information Venbridge

Akram ElNagdy

647-239-8996



venbridge.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Venbridge