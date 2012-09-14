PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Truevalue Holdings Inc. Announces Upgrade of Smart Contract in TGC True Gold Coin, a crypto token issued by Truevalue Holdings, has upgraded and updated its smart contract towards a full migration to new standards. - October 25, 2019 - Truevalue Holdings, Inc.

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation

Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16 Summit to bring together more than 500 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with focus on business growth and access to capital. - October 18, 2019 - Thinkzilla Consulting Group LLC

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

The Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) - Full-Day Seminar on October 15 Ivy Family Office Network, IvyFON, announces its Family Office Outlook 2019 Forum On October 15, 2019 in midtown New York City. It is a full-day seminar. Family offices continue to experience significant growth across the world. Ivy Family Office Network, IvyFON, announces its family office outlook... - September 22, 2019 - Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)

Best-Selling Author Tackles Blockchain Publishing Eric Guthrie, the first African American author to complete an initial coin offering for a book on the blockchain, knows that in order to inspire other writers to change, he has to lead the way. Guthrie, a best-selling author, wants writers to have options and more control over the publishing process. His goal is simple--to make writers aware that blockchain publishing is here and that it offers benefits the world's largest publishers cannot offer. - September 20, 2019 - Better Me, Better We

Nearly Two Out of Three Cyber Attacks Targeting SMEs; 60% of Uninsured Affected Companies Are Out of Business Within Six Months “Although many SMEs believe that they are not interesting enough to be hacked, criminals think differently. Of all cyber attacks on companies, 64% are SMEs, resulting in, among other things, a business interruption, loss of reputation, economic costs and/or a fine or legal action. Moreover, 60%... - September 14, 2019 - GamaSec

Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing September 9, 2019 Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CPAAU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing September 9, 2019, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 45,000,000 units, completed on July 22, 2019, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common... - September 06, 2019 - Centerview Capital

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

THE AUGURY SQUARE - Shape of Future Coming to Atlanta THE AUGURY SQUARE, a small city within a city, to be built on about 30 acres of land in Atlanta, holds the promise of a better life, social and economic order enabled by blockchain and other digital technologies. It envisions to be a futuristic and yet pragmatically functioning society of tomorrow. It... - August 13, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Zero Compromises: a New Era of Mobile Banking That Combines a Premium Debit-Style Experience with Credit Card Rewards Zerocard offers up to 3.0% cash back on all qualified purchases; enables users to track spending, make payments and more through one seamless app. - July 30, 2019 - Zero Financial

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Launches Fundable Campaign in Final Private Offering Before Planned IPO HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

Felix N. Bongjoh, Ph.D., Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Felix N. Bongjoh, Ph.D. of West Roxbury, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational consulting. About Felix N. Bongjoh, Ph.D. Dr. Felix Bongjoh... - June 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Thinking Robots and a New Type of Robot Assistant: Travelmate Robotics The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your fingers,... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics

FD Financial and FH1-40 Company Are Marketing Worldwide the Only One of Its Kind L140, a Hearing Test for the Infant In Utero The L1-40 is the only noninvasive device of its kind that can detect if an Infant will be born deaf or hearing impaired In Utero. By having this knowledge early on, the mothers’ physician can act sooner to resolve the issue when possible. The L1-40 is being prepared for national marketing. - May 30, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that are... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Liberty Capital Group Continues to Grow Through the Acquisition of ID Global Corp., a Company Driven to be a Leader in Smart Cities & IoT Industry Adding to their portfolio of skills and insight, Liberty Capital Group has acquired Internet of Things innovator, the publicly owned ID Global Corp. through equity purchase. The two companies are expecting to leverage the vision and knowledge within the new group to build the skill platform necessary to lead the emerging fragmented smart city 4.0. - May 16, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

OOTify, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon OOTify, Inc., the Los Angeles based startup that promises to democratize mental healthcare, is excited to announce that it was selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. - May 15, 2019 - OOTify, Inc.

Minority Purchase - IASG Makes Strategic Investment Institutional Advisory Services Group ("IASG") has acquired a minority stake in Chicago-based Omega Edge LLC, a private financial management advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed. - May 08, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC