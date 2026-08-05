Venture Capital News
Follow the money to learn what’s new in the world of venture capital. This section features companies, organizations and people involved in funding, such as seed, Series A and Series B rounds, including VC firms, angel investors, crowdfunding sites, micro-investors and startups.
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Zipple Launches Activity Signal Platform - a New Data Infrastructure for the Behavioral Economy
The world’s first behavioral data infrastructure built on verified real-world human activity — turning everyday actions into structured, measurable signals. - June 07, 2026 - zipplemx
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks. - April 09, 2026 - Sustainable Innovation Council
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Urban Bay Financial Accelerates Hard Money Lending Nationwide, Closing Multifamily and Commercial Deals as Traditional Credit Tightens
Urban Bay Financial is closing major hard money deals nationwide—multifamily in Texas, The Bronx, New Jersey, Florida, and even Illinois. While banks stall, they fund fast based on asset value and cashflow, never tax returns or multi‑year financials. Red states or blue states—if the property makes sense, they close. - February 24, 2026 - Urban Bay Financial
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
How The Post Oak Group's Unified Advisory Model Enhances Transaction Outcomes
The Post Oak Group explains how its unified advisory model, which integrates capital markets and M&A services into a continuous relationship, delivers better outcomes for middle-market companies than fragmented investment banking approaches. By maintaining strategic consistency, institutional knowledge, and long-term relationships, the model improves valuation, execution, and overall transaction results. - December 28, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
Bitcoin Trend in 2026 is Difficult to Predict, and Investors Prefer Poain Staking, Which Does Not Require Constant Monitoring
As of December 26, 2025, Bitcoin price is $89,050. Market cap is $1.776 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume reaches $32.71 billion. Due to the enormous difference in institutional predictions for 2026 which vary from $150,000 to $250,000, combined with a forecasted 43% volatility in 2025, the... - December 27, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
White Fox Ventures (AWAW) Accelerates Turnaround Strategy, Strengthening Foundation for Shareholder Value
White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC: AWAW) reported meaningful third-quarter progress following a comprehensive corporate reset under new CEO Mark Jones. The Company has exited its prior operating model and implemented a disciplined turnaround strategy focused on asset value, governance, and execution. Management believes these initiatives are gaining traction, supported by increased valuation and the launch of a new investor-focused website to enhance transparency and shareholder engagement. - December 24, 2025 - White Fox Ventures, Inc
The Post Oak Group Expands Investment Banking Services Across Key Growth Sectors
The Post Oak Group is expanding its investment banking services with specialized expertise across six sectors: technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer, and energy. The Houston-based firm provides middle-market companies with sector-specific knowledge of industry dynamics, regulatory environments, and connections to specialized investors and strategic buyers. This focused approach delivers tailored capital markets and M&A advisory rather than generic services. - December 23, 2025 - The Post Oak Group
Seizing the Opportunity of Fed Rate Cuts: VinceTrust Builds the SOL Gold Growth Portfolio, Opening New Wealth Pathways for Global Investors
Global markets are entering an unprecedented turning point, with rising expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold and core assets regaining focus, and global stock markets entering positive territory. For investors, this is not just a market trend, but also a crucial window to reposition wealth growth. - December 17, 2025 - Vince Trust
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
Valley Oak Advisors and CustomerGauge Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Customer Experience Management
Valley Oak Advisors has partnered with CustomerGauge to combine its CXM360™ methodology with CustomerGauge’s AI-powered Account Experience platform. The collaboration empowers B2B organizations to transform customer feedback into measurable actions, driving retention, loyalty, and sustainable revenue growth through data-driven insights and technology-enabled strategies. - November 28, 2025 - Valley Oak Advisors
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
BILT named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year" by Venture Dallas
BILT 3D Intelligent Instructions platform was named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year” by Venture Dallas for its innovation and growth in North Texas technology. The award recognizes BILT’s impact on workforce training, operational enablement, and guided work, empowering technicians, tradespeople, and DIYers worldwide. - November 18, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
Intercard and Mobilozophy Partner to Deliver Mobile Loyalty Solution
Cashless technology with AI-driven marketing automation creates more connected guest experiences. - November 17, 2025 - Mobilozophy, LLC.
Innov8League to Host Maiden Global Innovation Conference December 13
Innov8League to Host Global Innovation Exchange Live on December 13, 2025 Innov8League, the global innovation platform connecting founders, investors, and industry leaders, announces its maiden Global Innovation Exchange Live conference, streaming virtually on December 13, 2025. Themed... - November 10, 2025 - Innov8League
UT Financial Services Announces $100 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Commercial Development Nationwide
Charlotte-based UT Financial Services has completed a $100 million capital raise to fund commercial real estate developments nationwide. The firm plans to deploy the capital through a mix of bridge loans, construction financing, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity structures, targeting sectors such as multifamily, hospitality, industrial, mixed-use, and healthcare. - October 31, 2025 - UT Financial Services
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New E.B. Hughes Film "State of Confusion" Starring Peter Greene, Begins Production in Late 2026
New Jersey based film production company, EBFilms, LLC, has announced plans to shoot E.B. Hughes' 6th feature film in late 2026, tentatively titled "State of Confusion," starring veteran actor Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction, The Mask, City of Lies). - October 23, 2025 - EBFilms, LLC
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
FirstQFM AB Secures €1.2 Million to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing with Proprietary Foundation Models
FirstQFM AB, a Stockholm-based quantum technology company, has raised €1.2 million (13.1 million SEK) in pre-seed funding led by BSV Ventures, with participation from Almi Invest, Further than Capital and Luminar Ventures. The funding will accelerate the development of FirstQFM’s... - October 11, 2025 - FirstQFM AB
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
Empowering Entrepreneurs on Raising Capital
Brad Blazar's Capital Connections changes the game on helping entrepreneurs, business owners and fund managers raise capital. Rather than competing with others in the highly "commoditized space," he is setting the standard others must now compete with. - October 05, 2025 - Blazar Group LLC
AI Seer Showcasing Its Truth-Checking @ArAIstotle Agent and $FACY at TechCrunch Disrupt and Token2049 at Booths C27 and MB5-9 in San Francisco & Singapore Respectively
AI Seer has been selected out of thousands of global applications for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 and will also exhibit its Multi-Spectral Reality Detector at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 and Token2049 in San Francisco and Singapore, booths C27 & MB5-9, respectively. Side-events such as The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet feature distinguished panelists. Its recent $FACY launch creates a truth layer for the world, setting new records in the DeFAI category, reaching an ATH of 40M USD FDV. - September 29, 2025 - AI Seer
Amplify Digital Launches Next-Gen Web 3 Creator Platform with Embedded Wallets and Payments
Amplify Digital has launched onchain wallets and peer-to-peer payments for Amped.Bio, its creator-focused link-in-bio platform. Profiles now come with built-in wallets and testnet rewards, turning every page into a gateway for ownership, payments, and upcoming creator Reward Pools. - September 26, 2025 - Amplify Digital
George E. Mastrogiorgis Selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management. About George E. Mastrogiorgis George E. Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM... - September 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Tesoro VC Launches Global AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Startup Hub
Tesoro Venture Capital today announced landmark startup initiatives in Phoenix, AZ, where it will serve as the lead operator to oversee accelerator programs and design-center operations. Tesoro Venture Capital will collaborate closely with industry partners, including Amkor, Cadence and TSMC, as well as the City of Phoenix and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). - September 17, 2025 - Tesoro Venture Capital